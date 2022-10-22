Saturday's state football: Smith's late TD rallies Eastern Michigan past Ball St 20-16

The Detroit News Staff and wires

Muncie, Ind. — Austin Smith scored the go-ahead touchdown on a quarterback keeper midway through the fourth quarter after a big interception by Robert Daniel Jr. and Eastern Michigan held on for a 20-16 victory over Ball State on Saturday.

Smith's game-winning 2-yard run came four plays after Daniel intercepted a John Paddock pass, giving Eastern Michigan (5-3, 2-2 Mid-American Conference) a first-and-10 at the Ball State 28-yard line.

Paddock staked Ball State (4-4, 2-2) to a 7-0 lead 4 seconds into the second quarter when he connected with Carson Steele for an 8-yard touchdown.

The Eagles answered with Bryson Moss' 4-yard scoring run and a career-long 55-yard field goal by freshman Jesus Gomez on the final play of the quarter to grab a 10-7 lead at halftime.

Ben VonGunten knotted the score at 10 with a 24-yard field goal. Paddock followed with an 18-yard touchdown toss to freshman Brady Hunt, but the Cardinals' lead remained 16-10 heading to the final quarter after VonGunten's point-after kick was blocked.

Gomez added a 38-yard field goal to pull the Eagles within 16-13 with 11:04 left to play. Smith's winning score came with 7:23 remaining.

Smith completed 19 of 33 passes for 193 yards for Eastern Michigan. He also led the team with 52 rushing yards on 19 carries. Hassan Beydoun had 10 catches for 85 yards.

Paddock totaled 178 yards on 15-of-26 passing with two interceptions for Ball State. Steele carried 24 times for 101 yards.

▶ Bowling Green 34, (at) Central Michigan 18:Demetrius Hardamon returned a fumble 45 yards for a touchdown as Bowling Green collected four takeaways in a 34-18 win over Central Michigan on Saturday.

The Falcons (4-4, 3-1 Mid-American Conference) recovered three fumbles, pushing their season total to 12, and also had an interception by Walter Haire that led to a touchdown.

Bowling Green scored first and led throughout. The Falcons scored 17 points in the fourth quarter, including Hardamon's touchdown after Kari Brooks' sack, to pull away. Brooks had three of the Falcons' six sacks.

Matt McDonald threw a pair of touchdown passes to Tyrone Broden on his way to an 18-of-21 day for 253 yards for Bowling Green. Odieu Hilliare had 105 yards receiving and Jaison Patterson 101 rushing.

Jase Bower threw for 185 yards, including a touchdown, and ran for 109 more for the Chippewas (2-6, 1-3).

▶ (At) Buffalo 34, Toledo 27: Cole Snyder ran for one touchdown and threw for another as Buffalo scored 24 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to come from behind to beat Toledo, 34-27 and go to 4-0 in the Mid-American Conference on Saturday.

Toledo held Buffalo without an offensive touchdown in the first half, led 20-7 at intermission and pushed its lead to 27-10 midway through the third quarter.

Buffalo's defense provided the spark for the Bulls' comeback. Keyshawn Cobb forced a fumble and Jahmin Muse scooped up the high bounce and scored on a 72-yard run to get Buffalo on the board in the first half. Marcus Fuqua had three of the team's four interceptions on Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn and the defense forced the Rockets into three fumbles, recovering two, including a key fumble in the third quarter when Isaiah King ran down Jacquez Stuart in the open field, stripped the ball and recovered it to help jump start the comeback.

Snyder scored from five yards out with 13:13 left in the game, then found Jamari Gassett in the open field and he juked past his defender to score on a 32-yard run to cut the Toledo lead to 27-24 with 9:35 left. Ron Cook broke free 90 seconds later for a 30-yard touchdown to give Buffalo the lead.

Alex McNulty kicked field goals from 40- and 42-yards out for the Bulls (5-3, 4-0). Snyder was 22 of 39 passing for 245 yards and Cook finished with 118 yards on 18 carries.

Finn was 25 of 47 for 249 yards and a touchdown to go with his four interceptions and ran for two touchdowns for the Rockets (5-3, 3-1). Stuart had 107 yards on 14 carries.