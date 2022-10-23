Idle Wolverines stand pat in Associated Press Top 25 college football poll

Detroit News staff and wires

Even though the Wolverines were idle this past weekend, they held firm in the national rankings.

Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) remained at No. 4 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 college football poll heading into Saturday's rivalry showdown against Michigan State (3-4, 1-3).

LSU, meanwhile, re-entered poll at No. 18 on Sunday and No. 25 South Carolina earned a ranking for the first time in four seasons.

The first six teams in the AP Top 25 held their spots after either winning and not playing.

Georgia is No. 1 for the third straight week, with No. 2 Ohio State gaining ground after it blew out Iowa. The Bulldogs, who were idle, received 31 first-place votes and 1,530 points, and the Buckeyes got 18 first-place votes and 1,513 points.

No. 3 Tennessee received 13 first-place votes. No. 5 Clemson and No. 6 Alabama also held their spots, with the Tigers receiving a first-place vote.

No. 7 TCU moved up a spot after remaining unbeaten with a second-half comeback against Kansas State. Oregon jumped two spots to a season-high No. 8 after routing UCLA.

Oklahoma State is No. 9, followed by Southern California and Wake Forest in a tie at No. 10.

LSU, in its first season under coach Brian Kelly, handed Mississippi its first loss of the season in emphatic fashion and moved back into the rankings ahead of its game against Alabama on Nov. 5 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Tigers were ranked for a week earlier this month before losing to Tennessee. They improved to 6-2 by outscoring Ole Miss 42-3 after falling behind by 14 in the first half.

South Carolina, under second-year coach Shane Beamer, is ranked for the first time since a one-week stint after the opening weekend of the 2018 season. The Gamecocks beat Texas A&M to improve to 5-2. They have not been ranked this late in a season since 2013.

Associated Press Top 25

Team Record Points Previous 1. Georgia (31 first-place votes) 7-0 1530 1 2. Ohio State (18) 7-0 1513 2 3. Tennessee (13) 7-0 1476 3 4. Michigan 7-0 1382 4 5. Clemson (1) 8-0 1318 5 6. Alabama 7-1 1266 6 7. TCU 7-0 1213 8 8. Oregon 6-1 1114 10 9. Oklahoma State 6-1 1064 11 10. Wake Forest 6-1 927 13 10. Southern Cal 6-1 927 12 12. UCLA 6-1 803 9 13. Penn State 6-1 783 16 14. Utah 5-2 766 15 15. Mississippi 7-1 744 7 16. Syracuse 6-1 626 14 17. Illinois 6-1 508 18 18. LSU 6-2 502 - 19. Kentucky 5-2 429 19 20. Cincinnati 6-1 386 21 21. North Carolina 6-1 278 22 22. Kansas State 5-2 272 17 23. Tulane 7-1 243 25 24. N.C. State 5-2 169 23 25. South Carolina 5-2 113 -

Others receiving votes: Texas 38, Liberty 35, Oregon State 25, Mississippi State 10, Maryland 8, Troy 3, Washington 1, Florida State 1, UTSA 1, Arkansas 1