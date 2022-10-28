Legal troubles behind him, Emoni Bates dazzles in EMU debut

Ypsilanti − Two weeks since being reinstated to his Eastern Michigan basketball team and with his legal troubles mostly behind him, Emoni Bates wore a big smile as the final seconds of warmups ticked away Thursday night.

Bates made his last shot in warmups, a long 3-pointer that came with a pose, and then made the first shot of his Eastern Michigan career, another 3, less than 30 seconds into an exhibition game against Grand Valley State as an enthusiastic crowd of 2,487 roared in approval for the return of the hometown phenom.

Bates finished the game leading all scorers with 27 points, much of that coming in an impressive first half that saw him make three 3's and slam down a made-for-TV windmill dunk. He struggled a little bit early in the second half, a second turnover in as many possessions sending him to the bench, where he got some one-on-one counsel from Eastern's second-year head coach, Stan Heath.

Thursday's exhibition, won by Eastern Michigan, 85-69, marked the first game for Bates in his hometown of Ypsilanti since he finished his high-school career in the shadows of the George Gervin Center.

Bates, 18, a one-time phenom who was on the cover of Sports Illustrated at the age of 15, played his freshman season at Memphis, before deciding to transfer after an up-and-down season that featured some drama and a late-season injury. He picked Eastern Michigan to continue his career, to the delight of a school that saw its season-ticket sales more than double after Bates said he was coming home.

Then, before Bates could even officially practice with Eastern Michigan, he ran afoul of the law, arrested on felony gun charges following an arrested last month. He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering ID marks on the gun, which was missing one of its three serial numbers. Bates told officers the car and gun, a Glock 17C 9-millimeter, didn't belong to him. The car was registered to an LLC in Memphis.

Earlier this month, Bates, who also was driving without a valid license and had pot and cigars in the car, reached a plea deal to a misdemeanor charge of attempting to transport a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

Bates was immediately reinstated with the felony charges dismissed. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 14, and faces up to two years probation and up to a $2,500 fine.

He started Thursday's game, and was totally engaged throughout, especially in the first half, even when he was on the bench. When Eastern Michigan called a timeout in the first half with Grand Valley State surging, Bates was the first player off the bench to slap hands with his teammates.

While he took most of his open shots in the first half, he passed up one in particular − deferring to sophomore guard Tyson Acoff, who had the better look. When Acoff let the 3 fly, Bates pointed to the rafters before the ball even went through. He also had a nice, half-court leading pass that led to some fast-break points for the Eagles.

His only mishap of the first half came when Acoff tossed him an alley-oop, which Bates couldn't convert.

For the game, Bates − who officially became the first former five-star basketball recruit to play in the Mid-American Conference − was 9-for-16 shooting, with five rebounds, two steals and an assist.

Bates, named second-team all-Mid-American Conference in the preseason poll, was content to mostly hang out on the perimeter, at least early. He did have a nice drive to the basket early the second half, making the shot and drawing a foul. He made a nice cut to the basket for a late layup, drawing another foul.

His last made 3 came with under 4 minutes left − like his last shot in warmups, it featured a multi-second pose.

The arrival of Bates, to go with fellow Metro Detroiters Tyson Acuff (Duquesne), Legend Geeter (Providence) and Orlando Lovejoy, all of whom also are new to Eastern this year, gives Heath a bit of belief his second season in Ypsilanti could be a special one. Noah Farrakhan, the team's best player last year, also is back. He scored 22 Thursday, while Geeter added 13 rebounds and 11 points. Acuff scored 15.

Eastern Michigan, 10-21 last season, opens this season Nov. 7 at home against Wayne State.

Division II Grand Valley State, led by first-year head coach Cornell Mann, continues its grueling nonconference schedule Tuesday at Michigan State. The Lakers lost at Oakland, 92-76, a week ago.

Chinedu Kingsley Okanu, the transfer from Northern Illinois, led Grand Valley State with 11 points and six rebounds.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984