Undefeated Wolverines hold steady in Associated Press Top 25 college football poll

Detroit News staff and wires

The good news: The Wolverines rolled to their third straight win by 20-plus points over the weekend.

The bad news: Saturday's 29-7 victory over rival Michigan State wasn't enough for Michigan (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) to budge from its No. 4 spot in the national rankings.

Tennessee, meanwhile, moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday to set up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week with top-ranked Georgia.

Georgia-Tennessee will be the 25th regular-season game matching the top two teams in the AP poll, and the third straight involving Southeastern Conference teams. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Volunteers have ever played in a 1-2 game in the regular season.

Georgia remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week, receiving 30 first-place votes and 1,528 points.

The Volunteers moved up a spot, receiving 18 first-place votes and 1,500 points to match Ohio State. The Buckeyes received 15 first-place votes. The last time there was a tie at No. 2 in the AP poll was Nov. 14, 2004, between Auburn and Oklahoma behind No. 1 Southern California.

On Saturday, Tennessee routed Kentucky, 44-6, and Ohio State won, 44-31, at Penn State.

Tennessee has not been ranked this high since it was No. 2 in 2001, a season the Vols finished fourth.

Michigan, No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 Alabama, No. 7 TCU and No. 8 Oregon held their spots in the rankings. USC moved up a spot to ninth and No. 10 UCLA gave the Pac-12 three teams in the top-10 for the first time since November 2016.

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season will be released Tuesday night.

Associated Press Top 25

Record Points Previous 1. Georgia (30) 8-0 1528 1 2. Tennessee (18) 8-0 1500 3 2. Ohio State (15) 8-0 1500 2 4. Michigan 8-0 1378 4 5. Clemson 8-0 1312 5 6. Alabama 7-1 1258 6 7. TCU 8-0 1220 7 8. Oregon 7-1 1135 8 9. Southern Cal 7-1 1010 10 10. UCLA 7-1 979 12 11. Mississippi 8-1 905 15 12. Utah 6-2 876 14 13. Kansas State 6-2 772 22 14. Illinois 7-1 741 17 15. LSU 6-2 679 18 16. Penn State 6-2 641 13 17. North Carolina 7-1 542 21 18. Oklahoma State 6-2 513 9 19. Tulane 7-1 455 23 20. Wake Forest 6-2 388 10 21. NC State 6-2 285 24 22. Syracuse 6-2 205 16 23. Liberty 7-1 136 - 24. Oregon State 6-2 129 - 25. UCF 6-2 111 -

Others receiving votes: Texas 58, Kentucky 57, Maryland 36, Cincinnati 32, Notre Dame 24, Washington 12, Arkansas 11, Baylor 9, Florida State 8, Coastal Carolina 8, Troy 7, Mississippi State 5, Boise State 4, East Carolina 2, South Carolina 2, Louisville 1, UTSA 1