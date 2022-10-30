COLLEGE

Undefeated Wolverines hold steady in Associated Press Top 25 college football poll

Detroit News staff and wires
The good news: The Wolverines rolled to their third straight win by 20-plus points over the weekend.

The bad news: Saturday's 29-7 victory over rival Michigan State wasn't enough for Michigan (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) to budge from its No. 4 spot in the national rankings.

Michigan linebacker Braiden McGregor (17) and defensive lineman Cam Goode (99) celebrate a sack in the fourth quarter.

Tennessee, meanwhile, moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday to set up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week with top-ranked Georgia.

Georgia-Tennessee will be the 25th regular-season game matching the top two teams in the AP poll, and the third straight involving Southeastern Conference teams. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Volunteers have ever played in a 1-2 game in the regular season.

Georgia remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week, receiving 30 first-place votes and 1,528 points.

The Volunteers moved up a spot, receiving 18 first-place votes and 1,500 points to match Ohio State. The Buckeyes received 15 first-place votes. The last time there was a tie at No. 2 in the AP poll was Nov. 14, 2004, between Auburn and Oklahoma behind No. 1 Southern California.

On Saturday, Tennessee routed Kentucky, 44-6, and Ohio State won, 44-31, at Penn State.

Tennessee has not been ranked this high since it was No. 2 in 2001, a season the Vols finished fourth.

Michigan, No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 Alabama, No. 7 TCU and No. 8 Oregon held their spots in the rankings. USC moved up a spot to ninth and No. 10 UCLA gave the Pac-12 three teams in the top-10 for the first time since November 2016.

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season will be released Tuesday night.

Associated Press Top 25

RecordPointsPrevious
1. Georgia (30)8-015281
2. Tennessee (18)8-015003
2. Ohio State (15)8-015002
4. Michigan8-013784
5. Clemson8-013125
6. Alabama7-112586
7. TCU8-012207
8. Oregon7-111358
9. Southern Cal7-1101010
10. UCLA7-197912
11. Mississippi8-190515
12. Utah6-287614
13. Kansas State6-277222
14. Illinois7-174117
15. LSU6-267918
16. Penn State6-264113
17. North Carolina7-154221
18. Oklahoma State6-25139
19. Tulane7-145523
20. Wake Forest6-238810
21. NC State6-228524
22. Syracuse6-220516
23. Liberty7-1136-
24. Oregon State6-2129-
25. UCF6-2111-

Others receiving votes: Texas 58, Kentucky 57, Maryland 36, Cincinnati 32, Notre Dame 24, Washington 12, Arkansas 11, Baylor 9, Florida State 8, Coastal Carolina 8, Troy 7, Mississippi State 5, Boise State 4, East Carolina 2, South Carolina 2, Louisville 1, UTSA 1

