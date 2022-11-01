Oakland women's coach back on job, eager to see what new faces bring

Rochester — There are a lot of new faces for the Oakland women's basketball team this season.

In some ways, one of them is head coach Jeff Tungate.

Tungate is entering his 10th season on the job, but over the last four years, he's missed nearly 50 games because of back and neck surgeries, plus a bout with COVID-19. He missed the final 21 games of last season after undergoing neck surgery that left him unable to speak for more than a month.

Tungate was back at work late in the spring, after the season had ended, and he admitted it was a bit "awkward," given his prolonged absence. Things started to feel normal again over the summer, when he bonded with his players.

"I'm so fortunate just to be able to walk. Every day I get out of bed, I'm thankful, because people that were in my condition, most of them aren't able to," Tungate said before a practice late last month. "It makes you a lot more appreciative of what you have. It makes you appreciative of your team.

"You feel like a new person every day. That's been exciting to get back to doing what I love."

Oakland opens the season Monday at home against Akron, followed by a home game with Central Michigan. Then the Golden Grizzlies (15-15, 11-9 Horizon last season) travel to Michigan State and Illinois.

It's another typically tough nonconference slate for Tungate, who learned that philosophy from his years working on men's basketball coach Greg Kampe's staff.

Tungate likes what he's seen from all his new players at practice, but he won't know for sure what he has until tip.

The leading returner for Oakland is senior guard Breanne Beatty, who averaged 9.7 points last season. With Kahlaijah Dean transferring back home to California (Sacramento State), Beatty is being tasked with a far-greater leadership role, no small task with seven new players on the roster.

"Leadership is something I've always kind of struggled with," she said. "I think this year, I've really tried to embrace the role of being a leader. It's been fun. It's a lot of responsibility, but I think it's something I can handle."

Said Tungate: "She's more than stepped up to the plate."

Among the new players are junior forward Linda Van Schaik from Louisiana-Monroe, graduate-student guard Raquel Ferrer-Bernad from Florida International and junior forward Alexis Johnson, a Farmington Hills native who has come to Oakland from Marshall. Sophomore forward Aaliyah McQueen, from Flint, transferred from Illinois last year.

Van Schaik, from the Netherlands, played in 76 games for Louisiana-Monroe.

It didn't take her long to pick Oakland when she decided to transfer, after meeting with Tungate.

"I was looking for a coach that would be fair and understanding, and would let me just be myself," said Van Schaik, who's got such shooting skills, Tungate has taken to making the rest of the team run when she passes up an open shot in practice. "I could tell after my visit that was the spot for me.

"It all went really fast."

Oakland was picked to finish seventh in the Horizon League preseason rankings, while Beatty was named preseason second-team all-Horizon League. Oakland finished seventh in the regular-season standings last season, when assistant coach Ke'Sha Blanton was running the team in Tungate's absence.

Blanton has since moved on to an assistant-coaching job with Eastern Michigan.

Deanna Richard, one of the best players in Oakland women's basketball history, has joined Tungate's staff this season, as has Tim Webb, who previously was an assistant coach at Detroit Mercy and also has had scouting roles with the WNBA, the NBA's G-League and MLB's Detroit Tigers. He also succeeded legendary Frank Orlando as head girls basketball coach at Detroit Country Day.

They all add to the litany of new faces for Oakland women's basketball, which finished fourth in the Horizon League in 2020-21, Tungate's last season as head coach when he didn't miss any games.

He's finally optimistic his health problems — he's had three back surgeries and one neck surgery — are behind him, and grateful that's the case.

"Every day at practice, I'm just thankful to be out there," said Tungate, who's also back golfing, his other passion. "You view things so differently. A lot of things you take for granted, you don't take for granted anymore."

