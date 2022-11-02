'I believe': Achter embraces daunting task of reviving UDM women's hoops

Detroit — Let's start here: Kate Achter didn't need this job.

She could've gone into the corporate world. She certainly knows how to sell. She could've gone back to be an assistant coach, though she acknowledged that would've been a bit difficult coming from a head-coaching job. She could've been a stay-at-home mom to the two young kids she shares with her wife, Tina.

Achter had options after being unceremoniously fired by Loyola-Chicago, despite guiding an impressive turnaround.

"I was beat down," Achter said. "It was a lot of work with not a whole lot of what I felt like was reciprocated support. I wasn't even sure that this was going to be what I was going to keep doing."

Then, this past spring, came a phone call from Detroit Mercy athletic director Robert Vowels, who was searching for a fourth women's basketball coach in four years. He had quickly zeroed in on Achter, who was head coach at Loyola-Chicago for six years, taking over a program amid turmoil and leading it last season to 18 wins, its most in decades.

Detroit Mercy has won nine games in the last four seasons, including just two, total, in the last two years.

It probably wasn't an automatic "yes" from Achter, but it was quick enough.

After all, she's proven she likes a challenge.

"I do," said Achter, "believe in this."

It won't be easy, and a turnaround won't be swift — Detroit Mercy, no surprise, was picked to finish last in the Horizon League in the preseason poll — but Achter believes the Titans could surprise some folks in her debut season, which gets underway Wednesday with a home exhibition game against Davenport, before opening the regular season at North Dakota on Monday, then traveling to Xavier on Nov. 10.

The roster features six new faces, including junior forward Irene Murua, a Spain native from Louisiana Tech. She is one of two players Achter knows will start this season, along with returning senior guard Imani McNeal.

McNeal returns from last season, when the Titans featured 100% roster turnover from the previous season, when AnnMarie Gilbert was fired after her first season on the job, which was shut down following allegations of emotional abuse from players and parents. Gilbert took over for Bernard Scott, who was fired in 2020 after five seasons. Gilbert was succeeded by interim coach LaTanya Collins, who was not retained after the 2021-22 season.

"They have really embraced us from Day 1," McNeal said of the new coaching staff. "The biggest difference this year is definitely the coaching staff we have, as far as what they implement in us as student-athletes, on and off the court, such as discipline, working together, not being afraid to ask questions and definitely just organization.

"We really want to change the program around for Detroit Mercy."

Achter, speaking in her Calihan Hall office last month, has talked about a five-year plan, and while contract details aren't made public at Detroit Mercy, a private university, it's believed she was given at least that number of years, if not more.

And while her attention is on the 2022-23 season, she's making a strong push for future years. Those around Calihan Hall haven't seen so many girls high-school basketball recruits on campus in who knows how long. Achter is paying particular attention to recruits from the city of Detroit. Camps and clinics have returned to Calihan Hall, too.

Detroit Mercy is no easy sell, given the facility issues — though, as Achter said, "Shiny facilities don't win basketball games." What she is selling is opportunity. One player embracing that opportunity is freshman guard Myonna Hooper, from West Bloomfield.

"I know what a good coach means," Vowels said, speaking of Achter and men's basketball coach Mike Davis, who has quickly become a sounding board for Achter. "We have two outstanding coaches.

"Right now, we're just in a good place with women's basketball and men's basketball."

Despite the lack of winning in recent years — Detroit Mercy made the Horizon League tournament championship game in 2017, its last winning season, and has been spiraling ever since — there was no shortage of applicants for the job that ultimately went to Achter. More than 100 people inquired about the job, before Vowels cut the list to 40, six and eventually four.

Achter was hired in late April, a little more than a month after she was let go from Loyola-Chicago. That put her under the gun, a bit, in recruiting, and most of the new faces are players who signed under the previous coaching staff.

But the culture is changing — and the wins, she said, are coming.

"It's really difficult to go anywhere without a road map, or Waze, or Google Maps," said Achter, 36, a former All-America player at Bowling Green. "We will have challenges, but, man, there's a lot of opportunity."

