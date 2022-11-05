Saturday's state football: Grand Valley completes season sweep of Wayne State

Detroit News staff

Grand Valley State rolled to a 42-0 lead en route to a 42-14 victory over Wayne State at Allendale on Saturday.

Cade Peterson ran for two touchdowns and threw for two for Grand Valley (9-0, 5-0 GLIAC, ranked No. 1 in Division II). He ended up completing 13 of 19 for 182 yards and carrying nine times for 91 yards.

Cody Tierney caught five passes for 87 yards and one of the touchdowns. Gavin Cossou caught the other.

Tariq Reid and Kyle Nott also scored on runs for Grand Valley, which defeated Wayne State 48-9 in Detroit in a non-league game earlier in the season.

Wayne State (1-8, 0-5) scored on a 13-yard run by Manny Harris and a 20-yard pass from Josh Kulka to Nick Poterack late in the fourth quarter.

Kulka completed 14 of 24 for 139 yards.

More state scores

MIAA

Albion 35, Olivet 24

Hope 28, Trine 21

Alma 30, Adrian 10

GLIAC

Ferris State 28, Davenport 7

Michigan Tech 28, Hillsdale 24

Saginaw Valley St. 30, N. Michigan 21