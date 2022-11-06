Unbeaten Wolverines rise in Associated Press Top 25 college football poll

Detroit News staff and wires

Michigan is moving on up in the national rankings.

After flipping a switch in the second half and taking care of business with a 52-17 win at Rutgers, the Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) moved up a spot to No. 3 — their highest ranking in The Associated Press college football poll this season — following a weekend that saw three top-10 teams fall.

Georgia, meanwhile, tightened its hold on the No. 1 spot in the AP poll Sunday, with TCU climbing up to No. 4 and Alabama dropping all the way to No. 10.

The Bulldogs had their strongest support of the season after manhandling Tennessee in a 1-2 matchup on Saturday. Georgia received 62 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel in the AP Top 25.

No. 2 Ohio State got the other first-place vote. TCU jumped three spots to its highest ranking since late in the 2017 season.

No. 5 Tennessee fell three spots after losing on the road to the defending national champions.

For the first time in the College Football Playoff era, Alabama and Clemson lost on the same day and both tumbled in the rankings. The Crimson Tide (7-2) fell to LSU by a point in overtime to end up at No. 10 — their worst ranking since 2015.

LSU jumped eight spots to No. 7, the Tigers’ best ranking since they started No. 6 in 2020. That was when they stumbled out of the gate a season after winning the national title.

Oregon reached a season-high No. 6 and Pac-12 rivals No. 8 Southern California and No. 9 UCLA finished out the top 10.

Clemson fell seven spots to a season-low No. 12 after losing to Notre Dame. Last year, the Tigers fell all the way out of the Top 25 for the first time since 2011.

Associated Press Top 25

Team Record Points Previous 1. Georgia (62 first-place votes) 9-0 1574 1 2. Ohio State (1) 9-0 1500 2 3. Michigan 9-0 1455 4 4. TCU 9-0 1361 7 5. Tennessee 8-1 1339 2 6. Oregon 8-1 1258 8 7. LSU 7-2 1132 15 8. Southern Cal 8-1 1061 9 9. UCLA 8-1 1040 10 10. Alabama 7-2 1009 6 11. Mississippi 8-1 962 11 12. Clemson 8-1 938 5 13. Utah 7-2 881 12 14. Penn State 7-2 735 16 15. North Carolina 8-1 676 17 16. Tulane 8-1 607 19 17. NC State 7-2 547 21 18. Texas 6-3 399 - 19. Liberty 8-1 358 23 20. Notre Dame 6-3 316 - 21. Illinois 7-2 262 14 22. UCF 7-2 257 25 23. Kansas State 6-3 247 13 24. Washington 7-2 187 - 25. Florida State 6-3 78 -

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 74, Kentucky 61, Coastal Carolina 46, Wake Forest 34, Oklahoma State 21, Baylor 19, Kansas 10, Mississippi State 8, South Carolina 6, Troy 5, UTSA 5, Louisville 3, Oregon State 3, San Jose State 1