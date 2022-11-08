EMU coach Heath benches Emoni Bates in opener; he'll play vs. UM at LCA

On Monday night, 4,677 fans filed through the turnstiles at the George Gervin Center in Ypsilanti to watch Eastern Michigan men's basketball's season opener against Wayne State.

It marked the fourth-largest crowd in the arena's 23-year history, and the largest crowd in five-plus years.

Of course, many of those fans, no doubt, showed up to see the hometown prodigy, Emoni Bates, play in his first regular-season game since returning home following a single season at Memphis.

But Bates didn't play, or dress.

Bates played in Eastern Michigan's exhibition game against Grand Valley State on Oct. 28, when he scored 27 for the Eagles, but his absence Monday was a "coaches' decision," an athletic-department spokesman told The News. Bates, 18, is expected to play Friday night against Michigan at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, the spokesman said.

After officially signed with Eastern Michigan over the summer, Bates, 18, was arrested following a traffic stop in September, and charged with two gun felonies. Bates, who also was driving without a license and had marijuana and tobacco products, was indefinitely suspended, until October, when he reached a plea deal with prosecutors on a misdemeanor charge, which dismissed the felony charges.

The plea deal triggered his reinstatement to the university and the basketball team. He will be sentenced Dec. 14, and faces up to two years' probation and up to a $2,500 fine.

Following Bates' reinstatement, Bates addressed his teammates. Second-year head coach Stan Heath said he didn't know what Bates said, as he let him address the team without coaches present. Bates, though, said his teammates embraced him, and his teammates, many who Bates grew up playing with in AAU ball or against in high-school basketball, have confirmed that.

"This is the honest-to-God truth: He's a really good kid, who made a mistake. But he's a really good kid," Heath said of Bates following last month's exhibition game against Grand Valley State, which drew a crowd of nearly 3,000. "I enjoy coaching him, he works hard, he wants to do good, he wants to be invested.

"And I'm glad we have him."

Bates grew up in Ypsilanti and became a basketball phenom, winning a state championship as a freshman and, at age 15, appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated. He was a one-time Michigan State commitment for the Class of 2022, but he reclassified to the Class of 2021 and went to Memphis, where he played in the NCAA Tournament, but had an up-and-down season that included injuries and reports of discontent among teammates.

Heath dismisses the reports, saying Bates has been the model teammates in his early months at Eastern Michigan, where he is the first five-star recruit ever to play basketball for a Mid-American Conference program.

Bates hasn't yet spoken to the media since his arrest. He wasn't made available by EMU after the exhibition game.

In Bates' absence Monday night, Eastern Michigan beat Division II Wayne State, 75-66. Five eagles scored in double-figures, led by freshman Orlando Lovejoy, the prospect from Romulus' Summit Academy North, with 18 points.

