Saturday's state football: Grand Valley, Ferris State earn victories

Detroit News staff

Grand Valley State, the nation's top-ranked team in Division II, kept its unbeaten season intact Saturday with a 49-7 victory over 18th-ranked Davenport.

Cade Peterson threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as Grand Valley (11-0, 6-0 GLIAC) built a 42-0 lead by halftime. Tariq Reid also ran for two touchdowns.

Peterson completed 8 of 13 passes for 154 yards with no interceptions.

Jason Whittaker completed 19 of 38 passes for 187 yards for Davenport (8-2, 4-2).

More state games

Ferris State 40, (at) Wayne State 14: Carson Gulker ran for three touchdowns and threw for another and Nick Thomas returned a fumble 28 yards for a touchdown for Ferris State (9-1, 5-1 GLIAC, No. 6 in Division II). Dion Brown Jr. and Myren Harris scored touchdowns for Wayne State (1-9, 0-6).

More state scores

MIAA

Alma 34, Albion 31

Adrian 28, Olivet 0

Trine 42, Kalamazoo 19

GLIAC

N. Michigan 33, Lake Erie 11

Saginaw Valley St. 35, Michigan Tech 30