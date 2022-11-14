Michigan men's basketball moves up in Associated Press Top 25; Michigan State unranked

Detroit News staff and wires

It hasn't been easy, but the Michigan men's basketball team is off to a 2-0 start, and climbing the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Wolverines moved up two spots to No. 20 this week, following a 75-56 season-opening victory over Purdue Fort Wayne, and a hard-fought 88-83 victory over Eastern Michigan at Little Caesars Arena.

Michigan State, which split its two games last week, is just on the outside of the Top 25, leading the other vote-getters. Michigan State pushed No. 2 Gonzaga to the limit before falling Friday, 64-63, in the Armed Forces Classic.

North Carolina didn’t have a dominating start at No. 1.

The Tar Heels open their second week atop the poll with coach Hubert Davis reminding his players it will take time to find a flow like the one that carried them to last year’s NCAA championship game.

UNC (2-0) earned 44 of 63 first-place votes to finish ahead of No. 2 Gonzaga in Monday’s first regular-season AP Top 25, which featured only slight changes from the preseason poll released Oct. 17.

The Tar Heels return four starters from last year’s team, including AP preseason All-American Armando Bacot inside. But they labored through wins last week, first against UNC Wilmington and then against College of Charleston.

After the opener, Davis said he hoped it was “first-game anxiousness and nervousness.” After the second, he said he had talked to his team about dealing with expectations.

“One of the things I’ve sensed in them — I just felt not a nervousness, but maybe a little bit of a burden of the expectations,” Davis said. “And I tried to get them to understand that though those are expectations are noise, it means nothing.

“I felt like on every play, they were trying to make it look like the way we looked in April. That’s just not possible. That just can’t happen. This is this year’s team.”

The second-ranked Bulldogs (2-0) picked up 14 first-place votes after wins against North Florida and Michigan State. Third-ranked Houston (2-0) and fourth-ranked Kentucky (2-0) picked up the remaining five votes.

Baylor and Kansas were tied for fifth previously. This time, Baylor is alone at No. 5, followed by Kansas and Duke. UCLA, Arkansas and Creighton round out the top 10.

Associated Press Top 25

Record Pts Prv 1. North Carolina (44) 2-0 1543 1 2. Gonzaga (14) 2-0 1497 2 3. Houston (2) 2-0 1439 3 4. Kentucky (3) 2-0 1394 4 5. Baylor 2-0 1253 5 6. Kansas 2-0 1218 5 7. Duke 2-0 1216 7 8. UCLA 2-0 1138 8 9. Arkansas 2-0 1059 10 10. Creighton 2-0 1036 9 11. Texas 2-0 932 12 12. Indiana 2-0 867 13 13. Auburn 2-0 724 15 14. Arizona 2-0 694 17 15. TCU 2-0 630 14 16. Virginia 2-0 590 18 17. San Diego State 2-0 524 19 18. Alabama 2-0 436 20 19. Illinois 2-0 316 23 20. Michigan 2-0 308 22 21. Dayton 2-0 280 24 22. Tennessee 1-1 264 11 23. Texas Tech 2-0 190 25 24. Texas A&M 2-0 131 - 25. UConn 2-0 124 -

Others receiving votes: Michigan State 119, Purdue 104, Villanova 96, Miami 61, Saint Louis 47, Xavier 44, Oregon 36, Ohio St. 36, Iowa 36, Memphis 20, Virginia Tech 13, Colorado 11, Arizona St 9, Rutgers 8, Toledo 8, Saint Mary's (Cal) 7, Florida 5, UC Irvine 4, Grambling St 4, Seton Hall 3, Penn St. 1.