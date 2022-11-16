Michigan remains at No. 3 in College Football Playoff rankings

Michigan has a top-rated defense and a top back in Blake Corum, but its weak non-conference schedule continues to play a role in its College Football Playoff ranking.

The Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) remained No. 3 in the latest CFP rankings released on Tuesday. Georgia is No. 1, Ohio State is No. 2 and TCU No. 4, with Tennessee at No. 5 and LSU at No. 6.

Michigan will face Illinois (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) on Saturday at Michigan Stadium at noon, and unbeaten Ohio State plays at Maryland as the two appear on a collision course Nov. 26 when the teams meeting in the regular-season finale at Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeyes have been at No. 2 the last three weeks and have wins over two ranked teams, Notre Dame and Penn State. Michigan has a win over Penn State. CFP chair Boo Corrigan said Tuesday night on a conference call that Michigan at No. 3 is not simply chalked up a weak schedule, but that is a major factor.

"We don’t believe there’s anything simple about it," Corrigan said. "We’re going to go through each week with a clean sheet, look at every team, continue to evaluate, continue to compare statistically, continue to compare their schedules. All that being said, strength of schedule is different as we look at it, but again, we’re looking at so many different factors as opposed to one.

"From a protocol standpoint we want to make sure we get it right, and that’s why we landed the way we did this week."

Corrigan described Michigan after the first CFP rankings were released as "workmanlike" which is not an unfair description. The Wolverines have the nation's No. 1-ranked defense, yielding an average 232.8 yards a game, the No.1 rush defense (72.7 yards) and are No. 1 in scoring defense allowing an average 11.2 points.

The Michigan offense continues to work on finding consistency in the pass game and has relied on a run game that ranks No. 4 nationally averaging 251.4 yards a game. Michigan is led by junior running back Blake Corum, who is No. 5 nationally in rushing yards per game (134.9) and is first in total touchdowns with 18, including 17 rushing.

Corrigan shared what the CFP committee considers Michigan's strengths.

“Win over Penn State, top-10 defense, giving up just 11 points a game, balance, Blake Corum and the job he’s done this season," Corrigan said. "Defensively they’re really solid and good. They’re a solid No. 3 team."

With three of the top six teams and only three weeks left until Selection Sunday, the Southeastern Conference appears well positioned to put two teams in the CFP for the second straight season and third time overall.

Georgia (10-0) and LSU (8-2) have already clinched spot in the SEC title game. Tennessee (9-1) can do no better than 11-1.

Ohio State and Michigan will finish the regular season against each other the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and the winner will play for the Big Ten championship and a spot in the CFP four-team playoff. At this stage, it's unclear whether, depending both remain undefeated heading into their rivalry game, a close loss would completely eliminate the one-loss team from CFP contention.

No. 7 USC (9-1), the Pac-12’s best and probably last hope to make the final four, is seventh. USC faces UCLA (8-2), the committee’s 16th ranked team, on Saturday.

In another key Pac-12 game on Saturday, No. 10 Utah (8-2) visits No. 12 Oregon (8-2).

Alabama (8-2) is eighth, but the Crimson Tide has been eliminated from SEC championship contention and with two losses virtually eliminated from the CFP race.

Clemson (9-1) moved up to ninth, the highest ranked Atlantic Coast Conference team.

Georgia (10-0) was ranked No. 1 and Ohio State (10-0) was ranked No. 2.