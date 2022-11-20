'Boy, what a game': Oakland turns away EMU, Emoni Bates in OT thriller

Rochester — Trey Townsend has had his fair share of growing pains at Oakland, particularly late in games.

But when his number was called over and over and over again Saturday afternoon at the O'Rena, Townsend, the redshirt sophomore from Oxford, delivered over and over and over again as Oakland squeaked out a thrilling, 92-90 overtime victory over Eastern Michigan and Emoni Bates.

Towsend made the tying shot late in regulation, and then made the go-ahead basket late in overtime, both times backing his way into the paint, and in between he had a defensive series for the ages. He finished with 17 points and five blocks, two of which came on the same defensive possession, against Eastern Michigan's best players, Bates and Noah Farrakhan. It was the paramount stop against Eastern Michigan in overtime.

"The reason that was so big -- the energy that it brought to the building, which it brought to his teammates," Oakland head coach Greg Kampe said. "You block Farrakhan, and turn around a second later and block Emoni Bates, those are two pros. Both of those kids are gonna make a lot of money playing professional basketball, and Trey made two unbelievable defensive plays."

The win was a big boost for Oakland (2-3), which had dropped three straight games. It came in front of a sold-out crowd at the O'Rena, which jammed in 4,056 fans, many of whom came to see Bates, but brought some big-time noise late in the game when crunch time arrived for the Golden Grizzlies.

Townsend added six rebounds and three assists, a huge one coming with 1:14 left in overtime when he was driving to the basket, but found redshirt sophomore Blake Lampman open in the corner.

Lampman, who came off the bench for the first time this year, drained it to tie the game at 90.

On the other end, Townsend picked up the defensive rebound, Oakland called a timeout -- and drew up the play for, who else, Townsend. With 9 seconds left, he made his layup to give the Golden Grizzlies the lead. Eastern Michigan didn't get a shot off on the other end, Oakland's zone defense capping off a fine overtime.

"Kampe had confidence in me, my teammates had confidence in me," Townsend said. "That just feels great knowing my coaching staff and my teammates have that much confidence in me."

The Towsend OT bucket was almost a carbon copy of the shot he made with 3 seconds left in regulation, to send the game to overtime.

That basket came after a huge steal from graduate-student forward Keaton Hervey.

"Trey's missed some baskets late in games during his career," Kampe said. "On both of those, you could see from the body language that he wasn't missing. ... He was going to score the ball.

"Failure is the only way you can become great, in my opinion.

"He wants the ball in that situation.

"They weren't stopping him."

Hervey, the transfer from Missouri State, finished with 17 points, including two impressive second-chase baskets where he was following down the paint. He also had nine rebounds and four assists.

Rocket Watts, the junior guard from Mississippi State and Michigan State, started off hot and finished with 15 points, despite missing some minutes late with some leg cramping. He's also playing through a foot blister. Most importantly, Watts drew, at his request, the Bates assignment late. Bates, easily the star attraction and the reason there were four NBA scouts in the building, finished with 19 points, including some deep 3's and a highlight dunk. But he didn't score for the final 18 minutes of the game.

Sophomore forward Will Shepherd, starting over Lampman, had 12 points on four 3's (without a miss), and senior point guard Jalen Moore, who continues to play through a badly sprained ankle, had 11 points and eight assists. Lampman also scored 11, making just three of his eight 3-point attempts -- but all three were huge momentum swingers.

"We never backed down," Moore said. "We showed fight the whole game. We came together as a team. That's what I like about our team."

Bates led Eastern Michigan (1-3) with the 19 points, but it was his first game under 20 this season (he scored 30 against Michigan), and he had four turnovers. Sophomore guard Tyson Acuff, a transfer from Duquesne, had 18 points, and Farrakhan had 15 points, all coming in the second half as the Eagles mounted their rally. Sophomore forward Jalin Bllingsley, from Georgetown, had 12 points before fouling out, and freshman guard Orlando Lovejoy came off the bench to score 10.

Oakland raced out to a monster, 19-point lead in the opening half, but Eastern Michigan clawed its way back to make it a single-digit deficit by halftime, 45-36.

Eastern Michigan didn't lead until 6:12 left, when Acuff made a 3. Lampman answered right away with a 3. Eastern Michigan took its largest lead with 1:42 left in overtime, when a dunk by redshirt freshman forward Legend Geeter, a transfer Providence, grabbed a steal and threw down a dunk to make it 90-86. A Moore free throw and a Lampman 3-pointer later, it was all tied again -- and the stage was set for Towsend again.

"Our tickets are probably the cheapest in Division I basketball in the state of Michigan," Kampe said, while also giving kudos to sophomore forward Chris Conway, who had seven pivotal points in just six minutes. "They got their money's worth today.

"Boy, what a game."

Both teams now head to warmer weather. The Eagles, under second-year head coach Stan Heath, head off to Cancun, where they'll play IPFW on Tuesday, while the Golden Grizzlies are traveling to the Bahamas, where they'll play Long Beach State on Friday.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984