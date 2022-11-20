Saturday's state football: Ferris State, Alma win big to advance

Detroit News staff

Mylik Mitchell threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth and Ferris State blew out Davenport 41-7 in an NCAA Division II first-round playoff game Saturday at Big Rapids.

Mitchell threw TD passes of 19 yards to Dez Lyburtus, 52 yards to Emari O'Brien and 19 yards to Cam Underwood as Ferris State (11-1) built a 20-7 lead by halftime.

He finished the day completing nine of 18 passes for 155 yards.

In the second half Mitchell ran for a 2-yard TD, Jesse Rivera scored on a 9-yard run and Vincent Cooley returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown.

Jason Whittaker hit Demetrius Garrett for a 9-yard TD pass for the only score for Davenport (8-4), which was held to 131 yards total offense.

Ferris State will host Pittsburg State next week in a second-round game.

Division III

(At) Alma 41, Mt. St. Joseph 21: Alma (12-0) scored three unanswered touchdowns after the score was tied 21-21 at halftime. Eddie Williams ran for three TDs including the final two in the fourth quarter, and ran for 104 yards on 21 carries. Carter St. John completed 14 of 21 passes for 208 yards, and Cole Thomas caught three passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. Alma will play Aurora next week in a second-round matchup. Mt. St. Joseph finished 10-2.