Detroit will host the 2027 Final Four at Ford Field

Detroit — The Final Four is coming back.

The NCAA announced Tuesday that college basketball’s biggest showcase will be played at Ford Field on April 3 and 5 in 2027. It’s the city’s first time hosting the national semifinals and championship game since 2009.

Little Caesars Arena will host an NCAA Tournament regional in 2024, often a telltale sign that a city could later host a Final Four.

“It’s an honor and pleasure to announce that the 2027 NCAA Men’s Final Four is coming back to Detroit,” Detroit Sports Commission Executive Director Dave Beachnau said in a news release. “We’ve worked closely with our partners to bring this premier event to college basketball fans across the state and we’re eager to experience the positive impact it will have on the region. It’s been a banner year for sports in Michigan with the recent announcement of Detroit being awarded the 2024 NFL Draft and the momentum we’ve seen has made it clear that Detroit is not coming back — it’s back.”

Along with Detroit, the Final Four will head to Las Vegas in 2028, Indianapolis in '29 and North Texas in '30.

Michigan State University will be the official host of Detroit's Final Four, and Spartans coach Tom Izzo was part of the committee that helped present the city's bid.

“Michigan State University is proud to serve as the Host Institution for the 2027 NCAA Men’s Final Four in Detroit,” MSU athletic director Alan Haller said in the release. “The Final Four creates memories that last a lifetime, and we look forward to partnering with the Detroit Sports Commission, Visit Detroit, Ford Field and the City of Detroit to put on a tremendous event for fans, participating schools and student-athletes.”

