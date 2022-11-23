UM sticks at No. 3 in playoff rankings; Georgia, OSU, TCU round out Top 4

The latest College Football Playoff rankings have dropped.

But for Michigan, they don't mean a whole heck of a lot. The Wolverines' playoff, for all intents and purposes, might be Saturday, when they face rival Ohio State in Columbus. Both teams are unbeaten at 11-0 entering the regular-season finale, and the winner is expected to punch its ticket to the four-team CFP, pending the outcome of the Big Ten championship game, which will feature a weak West Division team, no matter who it is.

Georgia, the defending national champion, remained No. 1 in the CFP rankings, announced Tuesday night. Ohio State checked in at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3 and TCU at No. 4. All four teams are 11-0, the last remaining undefeated teams in the country.

Just outside the top four, in order, are: LSU (9-2), Southern Cal (10-1), Alabama (9-2), Clemson (10-1), Oregon (9-2) and Tennessee (9-2). A two-loss team has never made the College Football Playoff, but the committee seems to be leaving that possibility open with LSU, which has wins over Mississippi and Alabama, and theoretically would have a win over Georgia in the SEC championship game.

Meanwhile, no CFP has featured multiple Big Ten teams, but that door is open, too. Most analysts say that could change this year, especially if Michigan beats Ohio State in a close game, but not as likely if Ohio State beats Michigan in a narrow game. Then again, those takes are subject to change, based on how this weekend's games, plus the conference championship contests next week, play themselves out.

Michigan is trying to make the CFP for the second time, and second time in as many seasons. Ohio State is looking for its fifth appearance in the CFP, first in two seasons.

