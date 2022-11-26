Friday's college basketball: Iowa State rallies past top-ranked North Carolina

By Tim Booth

Associated Press

Portland, Ore. — Caleb Grill has followed T.J. Otzelberger from South Dakota State to UNLV and now back to Iowa State hoping the pair could share a moment like they did Friday.

Taking down the No. 1 team in the country was another bookmark moment in a long journey for the pair.

“I’m actually really enjoying sitting next to him from this moment right now just thinking about how long we’ve known each other and how cool this really was,” Otzelberger said.

Grill hit seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points and Iowa State rallied in the final five minutes to stun No. 1 North Carolina, 70-65, in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational.

Iowa State (5-0) picked up just its third win over a team ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25. The Cyclones are 3-22 against No. 1 teams, with the other wins coming against Kansas in 1957 and Oklahoma in 2016.

The Cyclones can now add North Carolina (5-1) to the list.

“I was just staying the course of the game. I never really thought about it and the game just kind of came to me,” Grill said.

Grill was averaging 7.3 points and had made just 4 of 24 3-point attempts for the season entering Friday. But he couldn’t be stopped from beyond the arc, hitting a pair of big 3s to spark Iowa State’s late rally. His deep fadeaway jumper just inside the 3-point line with 1:40 left gave Iowa State a 63-61 lead and the Cyclones did just enough at the free throw line in the final minute to close out the upset victory.

Grill’s previous career high was 27 points while playing for UNLV in the 2020-21 season against Alabama. He also hit seven 3-pointers in that game.

Grill originally signed with South Dakota State when Otzelberger was the coach there. He was released from his commitment when Otzelberger took the head job at UNLV and started his career at Iowa State before deciding to join his coach in Las Vegas.

When Otzelberger returned to Ames, Grill followed again.

“Just having him be the first person that really had belief in me, it’s just really special what he’s done for me and my family and everything we’ve done,” Grill said.

Jaren Holmes added 22 points and the Cyclones withstood off shooting games from Aljaz Kunc and Gabe Kalscheur, who combined for three points and missed all eight of their shot attempts. Both were averaging double figures scoring for Iowa State.

RJ Davis led North Carolina with 15 points, Armando Bacot added 14 and Caleb Love scored 12. But the Tar Heels will lament a series of mistakes in the closing minutes that allowed Iowa State to rally.

“We had wide open threes. We were able to get to the basket. We were able to get whatever we wanted, we just didn’t make those shots,” North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said.

North Carolina led 57-49 after Leaky Black’s layup with 5:43 left, but missed four of its final six shots and had four turnovers during that span.

“We turned the ball over a couple of times and you just can’t do that in late-game situations,” Davis said. “You have to be sound and discipline and you have to do that on both ends of the floor and we just didn’t do it.”

State men

(At) Washington State 96, Detroit Mercy 54: Jabe Mullins scored 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting — 6 of 8 from 3-point range — TJ Bamba added 18 points and Washington State hit a program record-tying 19 3-pointers.

Mouhamed Gueye threw down a dunk to open the scoring 30 seconds in and Washington State (3-2) led the rest of the way. Mullins hit four 3-pointers in a 20-5 run — bookended by a pair of Bamba 3s — that made it 24-7 with 11:31 left in the first half before Mullins and Justin Powell hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Cougars a 33-point halftime lead.

Washington State set a season high for points, made 34 of 56 (61%) from the field and shot 65.5% (19 of 29) from behind the arc.

Jayden Stone led Detroit Mercy (3-4) with 20 points. Antoine Davis, who went into the game ranked No. 3 nationally in scoring average (24.7) and 3-pointers made per game (four), scored 15 points on 6-of-19 shooting, 1-of-3 from behind the arc. The 6-foot-1 graduate senior moved past Elvin Hayes, who scored 2,884 career points at Houston from 1964-68, into 14th on the NCAA’s career scoring list with 2,897.

Powell finished with 17 points, six rebounds and seven assists and Gueye added 10 points and eight rebounds for Washington State. Powell and Bamba each hit four 3-pointers and Mael Hamon-Crespin made three 3s for the Cougars.

State women

No. 22 Michigan 68, Air Force 48: Emily Kiser scored 20 points, Leigha Brown added 13 and Michigan defeated Air Force in the first round of the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida.

A 9-0 run overcame an early Falcons lead and the Wolverines (5-0) led 15-10 after the first quarter. Kiser scored the first seven points of the second quarter for a double-digit lead that Michigan would maintain, leading 30-19 at halftime and 54-30 through three quarters. The Wolverines’ largest lead was 26.

The Wolverines committed 25 turnovers with the Falcons (3-2) making 15 steals, matching Air Force’s average this season. But while Michigan gave up 14 points off those errors, they scored 30 off Air Force’s 20 turnovers. Michigan was plus-20 on the boards and dominated points in the paint 42-12.

Milahnie Perris scored 11 points and Kamri Heath 10 to lead the Falcons, who shot just 28%.