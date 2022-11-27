Michigan moves up in Associated Press Top 25 college football poll

Detroit News staff and wires

After a few weeks of holding steady, Michigan is moving up the Associated Press college football poll again.

Michigan (12-0), fresh off a 45-23 drubbing of rival Ohio State, is up one spot to No. 2 in the weekly poll, released Sunday.

Michigan moved up to No. 2, with TCU at No. 3 and Southern California at No. 4 behind top-ranked Georgia after four top-10 teams lost on the final day of regular-season games.

The Bulldogs (12-0) are No. 1 for the eighth straight week and 11th time this season in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Georgia received 58 first-place votes and Michigan received the other five.

TCU (12-0) has its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in the 2015 season, and USC has its best ranking this late in the season since finishing the 2016 season at No. 3.

Other top-10 teams to fall were LSU, Clemson and Oregon. LSU’s loss to Texas A&M dropped those Tigers five spots to No. 11. Clemson’s loss to South Carolina sent it falling three spots to No. 10 The Ducks’ fourth-quarter collapse against Oregon State cost Oregon a spot in the Pac-12 title game and five spots in the poll, where it fell to No. 15.

Alabama was No. 6, just ahead of Tennessee, which beat the Crimson Tide on a last-second field goal at home earlier this season.

No. 8 Penn State and No. 9 Washington both have their best rankings of the season. The Huskies haven’t been in the top 10 since the 2018 season, when they peaked at No. 6.

Associated Press Top 25

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (58) 12-0 1570 1 2. Michigan (5) 12-0 1516 3 3. TCU 12-0 1449 4 4. Southern Cal 11-1 1382 5 5. Ohio State 11-1 1313 2 6. Alabama 10-2 1243 8 7. Tennessee 10-2 1195 9 8. Penn State 10-2 1131 11 9. Washington 10-2 1048 12 10. Clemson 10-2 928 7 11. LSU 9-3 874 6 12. Utah 9-3 849 14 13. Kansas State 9-3 815 15 14. Florida State 9-3 730 16 15. Oregon 9-3 701 10 16. Oregon State 9-3 662 22 17. UCLA 9-3 618 17 18. Tulane 10-2 551 19 19. Notre Dame 8-4 384 13 20. South Carolina 8-4 358 - 21. Texas 8-4 316 24 22. UCF 9-3 170 25 23. UTSA 10-2 145 - 24. North Carolina 9-3 114 18 25. Mississippi State 8-4 99 -

Others receiving votes: Troy 80, NC State 62, Cincinnati 43, Boise State 39, Purdue 24, Mississippi 22, South Alabama 12, Illinois 10, Coastal Carolina 6, Pittsburgh 5, Fresno State 4, James Madison 4, Ohio 2, Minnesota 1.