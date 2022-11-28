ACC/Big Ten Challenge ending after this season following 23-year run

The Detroit News

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge will soon be a thing of the past.

ESPN announced on Monday that the interconference college basketball series will end after the 2022 installment and will be replaced with the creation of an ACC/SEC Challenge starting next season.

Played annually since 1999, the ACC/Big Ten Challenge has produced entertaining early season games and marquee matchups between the two power conferences over the past two decades.

However, the event’s future was murky after the Big Ten signed a new seven-year, $7 billion media rights deal this summer that goes into effect in 2023. The contract included agreements with Fox, CBS and NBC to broadcast the conference’s football and basketball games.

ESPN, which has held the broadcast rights to all ACC/Big Ten Challenge games and aired them on its family of networks throughout the event's history, is not part of the Big Ten’s new deal.

With no ties to the Big Ten once the 2023-24 season starts and no rights to any Big Ten home games, which are covered by the conference’s TV contract, ESPN opted to pull the plug on the series. Additionally, the Big 12/SEC Challenge that began in 2013 will also end in January.

“We look forward to showcasing the talented men’s and women’s programs throughout the ACC and SEC in the years ahead through this exciting new collaboration with both conferences,” Nick Dawson, ESPN vice president of programming, said in a statement.

“Since establishing the very first interconference challenge in 1999, these events have been a staple of our college basketball schedule for more than two decades. We thank both the Big Ten and Big 12 for their partnership in the final year of our existing events and look forward to finding more ways to creatively partner with both conferences in 2023-24 and beyond.”

The final ACC/Big Ten Challenge will take place this week, with the ACC leading the all-time series 12-8-3. Michigan has an 8-12 record in the event’s history and will host Virginia on Tuesday night. Michigan State has a 9-12 record and will play at Notre Dame on Wednesday.