WMU fires football coach Tim Lester 10 months after giving him extension

Tim Lester is out as Western Michigan University's football coach.

Athletic Director Dan Bartholomae announced the change Monday morning, two days after the Broncos beat Toledo in the regular-season finale to finish 5-7. The decision comes just 10 months after Bartholomae gave Lester a two-year contact extension that was to run through the 2025 season.

Lester, a former Western Michigan quarterback, finishes 37-32 in six seasons, with three bowl appearances.

Bartholomae, in an interview with The News, called the decision "incredibly tough."

"You're talking about an alumnus who does everything the right way, represents the community in a great fashion. He's a guy with integrity," Bartholomae said ahead of an afternoon press conference. "This was incredibly tough for me."

In the end, though, Bartholomae said, "I didn't have a ton of confidence in the plan moving forward."

"I believe we resourced the program in such a way that should allow us to be incredibly competitive in the MAC West, all the way up to the last week of the season," he said. "I was hopeful to see us move in that direction. I didn't feel confident moving forward."

In six years under Lester, Western Michigan's best finish in the Mid-American Conference West Division was second, which the Broncos did three times, from 2018-20, with two of those being ties for second.

Lester, 45, was hired in 2017, replacing P.J. Fleck, who left to become head coach at Minnesota after he led the Broncos to a New Year's Six bowl appearance and a 13-1 season.

Lester's high-water mark was eight wins in 2021, leading to the extension before this season. The 2021 season ended with a win over Nevada in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit, Lester's first win in three bowl games. Lester also won four of six games against chief rival Central Michigan, including this season's game.

"I am disappointed that I won't get to lead the Western Michigan football program and these players in the future. I want to thank Al Molde and his staff for recruiting me here in 1995. I want to thank Bill Cubit for hiring me as an assistant in 2005. And finally, I would like to thank (then-athletic director) Kathy Beauregard and president John Dunn for giving me the opportunity to lead this program six years ago," Lester said in a statement Monday.

"It has been an honor for me and my family to represent Western Michigan University and be a member of the Kalamazoo area community. I am also grateful for the dedicated group of loyal supporters that have been consistently behind our program.

"Most importantly, I am proud of the resolve shown by our players and staff. To each and every one of them that gave their all for this program in the last six years, I love you and will support you in every possible way."

Lester, who met with the staff and players Monday morning along with Bartholomae, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from The News.

Lester earned more than $800,000 a year in base pay under his current deal, which also included a clause that added an extra year on the deal for every eight-victory season. He will receive a $500,000 buyout.

Western Michigan has retained DHR Global's Glenn Sugiyama to conduct the search for Lester's replacement.

"As quickly as possible," Bartholomae said, when asked for a timeline on the hire. He pointed to Dec. 21, National Signing Day, as a target, but not one that's set in stone.

This will be the second major hire under Bartholomae, who was hired in December to replace longtime athletic director Beauregard. Earlier this year, he hired Dwayne Stephens away from Michigan State to be Western Michigan's new men's basketball coach, replacing Clayton Bates.

