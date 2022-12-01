'We're having fun with it': Rivals GVSU, Ferris battle for spot in semifinals

When Matt Mitchell goes about putting together a football roster, two areas take top priority.

The offensive and defensive lines.

"We're really good on the O-line and D-line, and that was done intentionally," said Mitchell, Grand Valley State's head coach since 2010. "We're 15 miles from Lake Michigan, today we had 40-mph winds and it's snowing. It's not going to be great weather Saturday.

"If you're bad up front, you're not going to win in November."

Grand Valley State has had no problem winning in September, October or November, as the Lakers take their 12-0 record into Saturday's Division II quarterfinal against rival Ferris State (11-1) at Lubbers Stadium in Allendale. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

The winner advances to next week's semifinals, against Angelo State or Colorado School of Mines. The national championship game is set for Dec. 17.

Grand Valley State is taking on the defending Division II national champ in Ferris State. The teams met earlier this season, with the Lakers winning, 22-21, in Big Rapids. They met in the second round of the playoffs last season, with Ferris State winning, 54-20.

"The key here is really off the front seven," said junior offensive lineman Jordan Davis, a Warren Michigan Collegiate alum. "If we play to our best ability, no one can stop us.

"This game will be won with us."

Grand Valley State's offensive line has been the key cog in the Lakers leading the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in rushing, at 237.7 yards a game. Grand Valley State averages 223 yards passing. Grand Valley State leads the conference in scoring, at 39.3 points a game.

Leading the way there are Davis and senior Quintin Barrow, a Romulus product who was named GLIAC offensive lineman of the year and has been invited to the East-West Shrine Game. Barrow ended up at Grand Valley despite Division I offers from the likes of Central Michigan, Toledo and Bowling Green.

Now, Barrow is three wins from leading Grand Valley State to its fifth national championship, first since 2006.

"I was saying if it wasn't going to be DI, I was gonna go (to Grand Valley)," Barrow said after a practice earlier this week. "I just wanted to go to the top DII.

"I feel like we are perfectly balanced, basically. We got some dogs up front. We're all competitors. We like to carry the load and be that driving force for this offense."

Davis and Barrow were joined on the first-team all-GLIAC list by junior offensive lineman Garrett Carroll, as well as junior quarterback Cade Peterson, of Maple City, Michigan, who was the league's offensive back of the year. Junior running back Tariq Reid from Davison made first-team, as did sophomore receiver Jahdae Walker.

Teammates will tell you Davis is the emotional leader of the line, while Barrow, who's been invited to the Senior Bowl and is a Gene Upshaw Award nominee, is the quiet leader.

Grand Valley State sees Barrow as being the Lakers' next NFL hit, like Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon.

"We got a new offensive staff during the COVID year, that was 2020," said Scott Wooster, offensive-line coach who came from Wayne State — and was joined that year by running-backs coach Roy Olson and receivers coach Roy Roundtree, the former UM star. "The season gets canceled, and it was a blessing in disguise. We really got to go to work that fall, that next spring, and detail some things out. They learned me, I got to learn them.

"We've got some ultra-talented guys."

That's the case on the defensive line, too, where opponents are averaging just 63.9 yards a game rushing. Of course, Ferris State is great there, too, allowing 64.3 yards rushing, and 152.2 yards passing.

Grand Valley State's defensive line is led by junior Christian McCarroll, the GLIAC defensive lineman of the year. Junior Abe Swanson was GLIAC defensive back of the year.

Ferris State, though, has the GLIAC player of the year, junior linebacker Caleb Murphy from Dowagiac. He has 24.5 sacks this season, breaking the Division II record set by Judon. Murphy started his career at Grand Valley State, an extra story line for a rivalry that doesn't need any more juice.

More than 12,000 attended the regular-season meeting in Big Rapids. Lubbers will sell out Saturday.

"We've got about, max, 17 more days together," Mitchell said. "It's awesome, but it's kind of the duality of the positivity that you're one of eight (teams left), but the reality you could be telling your seniors goodbye Saturday at about 4 o'clock.

"So there's a sense of urgency to extend the season, but we're having some fun with it.

"You can't turn it into a labor camp around here."

