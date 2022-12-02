Grieving death of grandfather, Detroit's Antoine Davis makes Horizon history

Antoine Davis will play out this season with a heavy heart, as he continues to make history game after game.

Davis, a fifth-year senior guard for the Titans, scored a game-high 22 in becoming the Horizon League's all-time leading scorer, and in the process led Detroit Mercy to a 75-66 victory at Purdue-Fort Wayne. The performance came 10 days after the death of one of his biggest fans, grandfather Tal Floyd.

Floyd, his mom's dad, died Nov. 21, while Davis was playing against Bryant.

"It's something special, you know. I've been through so much with my grandfather passing away," Davis told The News on Thursday night. "To break (the record), I know he's watching over me from above. It would've been better seeing him here, but I know he's up there, proud of me.

"He watched every game, talking to my mom nonstop about it. It means so much to do it."

Davis, who has made Detroit his adopted home, turned in his latest historic feat at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, where the Pistons used to call home before moving to Detroit in 1957.

Davis now has 2,919 points, passing by five points the previous Horizon League record, set by Loyola-Chicago's Alfredrick Hughes from 1981-85. After Thursday night's game, Davis was presented the game ball by league commissioner Julie Roe Lach. His teammates doused him with water in a locker-room celebration.

Last season, Davis become Detroit Mercy's all-time leading scorer.

At one point Thursday, Davis was 4-for-17 shooting. He finished with a flurry, and was 8-for-24.

"My teammates, they rely on me so much just to pull through for him," Davis said. "I always think about that. And I put so much work in and everything not to let shots and stuff like that affect me.

"I know what I had to do."

Also Thursday night, Davis, with five 3's, moved into third place all-time with 459, and he extended his NCAA-record streak of consecutive games in double-digit scoring to 119. He moved up to 13th place all-time in scoring. Next up on that list are Danny Manning and Oscar Robertson.

Davis, 24, toyed with the idea of transferring after four years at Detroit Mercy, and had interest from Maryland, Georgetown and Kansas State, among others, but decided to return for a fifth and final year playing under his father, Mike Davis, at Detroit Mercy.

Davis has said his goal this season is about getting to the NCAA Tournament, not the points record. If he stays healthy, he should get to No. 2 on the all-time scoring list.

Thursday night was a good first step toward making a run at a Horizon League title. The Titans won despite the absence of Jayden Stone and A.J. Oliver, both out with non-COVID illnesses.

Detroit Mercy, though, did see Gerald Liddell make his Titans debut. A transfer from Alabama State, he's been held up by course-credit issues. He got the go-ahead to play shortly before Thursday's tip-off, then went out and had 16 points and 16 rebounds.

"Having G back," said Davis, "we knew what he was capable of. That was the missing piece that we needed."

Detroit Mercy continues Horizon League play Saturday, at Cleveland State, an 80-64 winner over Oakland on Thursday night. Stone and Oliver should return for that game.

