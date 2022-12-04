Eastern Michigan to play San Jose State on blue turf in Potato Bowl; rematch from 1987

Eastern Michigan's eight wins in 2022 are the program's most in a season since winning 10 in 1987.

In 1987, Eastern Michigan played San Jose State in a bowl game. In 2022, Eastern Michigan will play San Jose State in a bowl game. The Eagles (8-4) and Spartans (7-4) will face off on the famous blue turf in the Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Dec. 20 at Albertsons Stadium.

The Mid-American Conference made the official announcement Sunday afternoon. This marks Eastern Michigan's fifth bowl game in the last seven seasons, after making just two bowls before that, one in Division I.

"Our team is excited to represent our conference once again on a national level, and to play on the field together as a team one more time this season," Eastern Michigan head coach Chris Creighton said in a statement Sunday, ahead of the team's annual banquet later in the evening. "I am so proud of everything these guys have done to represent this university; this opportunity is well deserved. We know we will face a great opponent that presents a tough challenge, but we're looking forward to the opportunity."

Eastern Michigan and San Jose State previously played in the 1987 California Bowl, with Eastern winning, 30-27, for the program's lone bowl victory, despite entering the game as a 17-point underdog.

The Eagles and Spartans will unofficially kick off a series with this bowl game. They have agreed to a home-and-home series, playing in Ypsilanti in 2026 and San Jose in 2029.

San Jose State plays in the Mountain West, and had a common opponent with Eastern Michigan this season. Both teams beat Western Michigan; San Jose State, 34-6, in Week 3, and Eastern Michigan, 45-23, in MAC play.

Eastern Michigan is one of six MAC teams set to play in the bowl season, the only MAC team from Michigan. The Eagles also were considered by the Arizona Bowl, but the Potato Bowl emerged as the favorite over the weekend. The Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit was a long shot.

The five bowl games in seven seasons for Eastern Michigan include five different bowl games for the Eagles and Creighton, 53, their ninth-year head coach.

"We are excited for the opportunity to play in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl," Eastern Michigan athletic director Scott Wetherbee said in a statement Sunday. "This game will offer our student-athletes a top-flight bowl experience, which everyone is looking forward to. I hope we have some Eastern fans who can get to a great destination and support our team as they look to continue making history."Albertsons Stadium in Boise, of course, is famous for its blue turf, which should be no distraction for the Eagles, who play on the gray turf at "The Factory," Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti. Fun trivia here: Eastern Michigan will become the first school to play on all three of the non-green playing surfaces in FBS — Boise, Ypsilanti and Coastal Carolina's teal turf (2019).

Eastern Michigan has played in bowl games in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2021, losing all four games, three by four points our fewer -- including the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit, 34-30, to Pittsburgh in 2019.

San Jose State is making its 12th bowl appearance, its seventh against a MAC opponent. The Spartans only played 11 games, canceling its Oct. 22 game against New Mexico State following the death of freshman running back Camdan McWright, who was struck by a bus while riding a scooter near campus.

Eastern Michigan features an efficient red-zone offense and a defense led by senior end Jose Ramirez, who became the Eagles' first league MVP when he was named the conference's top defensive player for 2022. He averaged more than a sack a game, and he four in the win over Western Michigan. The Eagles beat Arizona State early in the season, for the MAC's first-ever win over the Pac-12, and finished in a tie for the MAC West championship. It won the Michigan MAC title, beating Central Michigan, 38-19, in the regular-season finale."We couldn't be more excited to bring San José State and Eastern Michigan to Boise," Danielle Brazil, executive director of the Idaho Potato Bowl, said in a statement. "We know our community will embrace these student-athletes and provide unmatched hospitality — like we have for the last 25 years.

"This will be a great matchup for our fans and a true celebration of college football in Boise."

Idaho Potato Bowl

EASTERN MICHIGAN VS. SAN JOSE STATE

▶ When: 3:30 Dec. 20, Albertsons Stadium, Boise

▶ Records: Eastern Michigan 8-4; San Jose State 7-4

▶ TV: ESPN

▶ Tickets: EMUEagles.com

