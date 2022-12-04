Ex-Michigan QB, coach Scot Loeffler leads Bowling Green into Detroit bowl

Detroit — Scot Loeffler has coached all over the state of Michigan.

So perhaps it's appropriate that the fourth-year Bowling Green head coach's first bowl game will be played in downtown Detroit. Bowling Green will square off against New Mexico State in a battle of 6-6 squads in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field at 2:30 Dec. 26.

"Our players and staff cannot be more excited to play in the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl," Loeffler said in a statement following the announcement Sunday afternoon. "It is a tremendous opportunity to play in Detroit, which is in our recruiting footprint.

"It will be an exciting game for both programs. I am looking forward to our great BGSU fans filling Ford Field to cheer us on as we go for our seventh win. Go Falcons!"

Loeffler played quarterback at Michigan in the 1990s, before embarking on a lengthy coaching career that included two stints at Michigan, including six years as quarterbacks coach from 2002-07. He also was quarterbacks coach at Central Michigan from 2000-01, and QB coach for the Lions in 2008.

After bouncing from Temple, to Auburn, to Virginia Tech, and to Boston College following his brief run with the Lions, Loeffler was named head coach of Bowling Green in November 2018.

He has the Falcons in a bowl for the first time since 2015. Bowling Green, out of the Mid-American Conference, played at Ford Field in the Motor City Bowl in 2003, holding off Northwestern, 28-24, and the Little Caesars Bowl in 2013, falling to Pittsburgh, 30-27.

Bowling Green boasts wins this season over MAC champion Toledo, as well as Western Michigan and Central Michigan. The Falcons are led by senior receiver Odieu Hiliare (704 yards, six touchdowns) on offense and senior defensive lineman Karl Brooks (Lansing Sexton; 10 sacks) on defense.

The Falcons will take on a New Mexico State team, which has no conference affiliation, that started the season with four losses, before winning six of its last eight to make a bowl game. After San Jose State had to cancel a game this season following the death of a freshman running back, New Mexico State made a late addition of Valparaiso to the schedule, and won, 65-3, on Saturday to qualify for the bowl game. Eight different New Mexico State players scored touchdowns Saturday.

The Aggies are coached by former Minnesota head coach Jerry Kill, who, in his first season, as New Mexico State has made a bowl game for the first time since 2017.

New Mexico State had just eight wins total since the start of 2018 before Kill's arrival.

"We still have a long long way to go," Kill recently told the Las Cruces Sun News. "At the beginning, I didn't think we would be where we are at, that's for sure.

"We have gotten better each week and have had some guys step up."

New Mexico State's offense has the potential to be potent, scoring 45 or more points four times this season. It is led by junior quarterback Diego Pavia, who's getting better later in the season. He was the national quarterback of the week two weeks ago, before throwing for three TDs and rushing for one against Valparaiso.

This marks the third straight time the Quick Lane Bowl won't include a Big Ten team. With two Big Ten teams going to the College Football Playoff, it didn't have enough eligible teams to fill out all its bowl tie-ins.

Quick Lane Bowl

BOWLING GREEN VS. NEW MEXICO STATE

▶ When: 2:30 Dec. 26, Ford Field, Detroit

▶ Records: Bowling Green 6-6; New Mexico State 6-6

▶ TV: ESPN

▶ Tickets: QuickLaneBowl.com

