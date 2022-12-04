NCAA investigating altercation following Ferris State-Grand Valley State football semi

The NCAA is investigating a physical altercation involving multiple players and staffers from both teams in the moments after Ferris State's victory over rival Grand Valley State in a Division II football semifinal game at Lubbers Stadium in Allendale on Saturday afternoon.

The NCAA retrieved stadium video footage from host Grand Valley State following the game, according to a university source who requested anonymity because of the NCAA investigation. The News has requested the video footage, but has not viewed the video footage.

The incident is said to have occurred on the field, near the 35- to 40-yard lines, on the opposite side from the stadium's locker rooms, about five minutes following the conclusion of the game. Most coaches and players already had gone to the locker room.

At least one fan in attendance told The News that helmets were swung; a university source said the same thing. The fan estimated 10 to 15 people, including players, were in the scrum, with most trying to break it up.

"The NCAA and the NCAA Division II Football Committee are aware of an incident that happened at the end of the Ferris St.-Grand Valley St. football game," Philip Pierce, and NCAA spokesman, told The News in an email Saturday night. "They are currently gathering information and looking into the matter."

The News reached out to Grand Valley State athletic director Keri Becker and Ferris State athletic director Steve Brockelbank for comment. The messages weren't immediately returned.

It's unclear if Grand Valley State head coach Matt Mitchell or Ferris State head coach Tony Annese saw the altercation. Neither immediately returned messages from The News on Saturday night.

The incident marred an exciting day in west Michigan, where No. 5 Ferris State beat No. 1 Grand Valley State, 24-21, before a capacity crowd of 13,001, securing revenge from a 22-21 loss earlier in the season. The Bulldogs, the defending Division II national champions, are heading to next week's semifinals.

Ferris State scored twice in the final minute, including Eaton Rapids freshman Eddie Jewett's 18-year field goal with 1 minute, 4 seconds, for the winning score. That was Ferris State's first lead since the game was fewer than 4 minutes old. Grand Valley State had one more shot, but senior Cyntell Williams (Battle Creek Central) intercepted a Hail Mary pass in the end zone to clinch the victory for Ferris State.

The Bulldogs (13-1) tied the game on a 2-yard run by redshirt freshman Carson Gulker (Zeeland West) with 5:48 left, capping a 6-plus-minute scoring drive. It was Gulker's second touchdown run of the game.

Junior quarterback Mylik Mitchell led the Bulldogs with 118 yards passing and 87 yards rushing, including one touchdown on the ground.

For Grand Valley State (12-1), junior quarterback Cade Peterson (Glen Lake) threw for 190 yards, junior running back Tariq Reid (Davison) rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown, and sophomore Avery Moore (New Lothrup) rushed for two touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Jahdae Walker had four catches for 85 yards.

It's the second consecutive season Ferris State has eliminated Grand Valley State — arguably, the state's third-biggest football rivalry, behind Michigan State-Michigan and Western Michigan-Central Michigan — in the postseason.

In reseeding, Ferris State is the No. 1 seed and will host West Florida at noon on Saturday.

