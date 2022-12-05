COLLEGE

Michigan State drops from Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll

Michigan State is back on the outside looking in at the Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll.

After a two-week stay, Michigan State (5-4) dropped out of the rankings Monday, after one week at No. 20. The Spartans debuted in the poll two weeks ago at No. 12, but have tumbled since, dropping games last week to Notre Dame and Northwestern, the latter coming in the Big Ten opener.

Jaden Akins returned to the lineup for Michigan State on Sunday, but couldn't keep the Spartans from dropping their second straight game.

Houston and Texas remain firmly entrenched atop the poll, while preseason No. 1 North Carolina has dropped out entirely after a fourth straight loss.

The Cougars earned 37 of 62 first-place votes in Monday’s poll, extending the program’s first stay at No. 1 since the “Phi Slama Jama” days in the 1980s for another week. Houston (8-0) beat Norfolk State and Saint Mary’s in its first week at the top.

“I don’t dwell on it,” coach Kelvin Sampson said last week about the No. 1 ranking. “We’re not running around here pushing our chest out, thinking we’re something we’re not.”

The Longhorns received 14 first-place votes. No. 3 Virginia got three votes and No. 4 Purdue got the remaining eight.

Connecticut (9-0) climbed to No. 5, the program’s highest ranking since early in the 2011-12 season. Other than the top five, there are three other teams in the AP Top 25 that entered Monday undefeated (No. 11 Auburn, No. 13 Maryland and No. 23 Mississippi State).

