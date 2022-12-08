Source: WMU hires Lance Taylor as next football coach; he's a Saban disciple

The Nick Saban coaching tree continues to branch out in the state of Michigan.

Lance Taylor, most recently the offensive coordinator at Louisville, who played football at Alabama and then got his coaching start as a graduate assistant under Saban, will be the next head coach at Western Michigan, according to a source close to the situation, who spoke anonymously to The Detroit News because an official announcement has not been made.

An official announcement is expected later Thursday; a press conference is set for Friday in Kalamazoo.

Taylor receives a five-year contract. Financial terms aren't yet known. His predecessor, Tim Lester, made just over $800,000 a year. Western Michigan was willing to go over $1 million per year, if needed.

Taylor, 41, joins Michigan State's Mel Tucker and Central Michigan's Jim McElwain as coaches who worked under Saban before landing their first head-coaching job.

Taylor also has coached in college at Notre Dame, Stanford and Appalachian State, and was wide receivers coach for the NFL's Carolina Panthers, with whom he helped UM alum Devin Funchess have a breakout season.

Taylor replaces Lester, who was fired after the Broncos went 5-7 this season; his dismissal came after he signed a contract extension before the season. That was Lester's first losing season in six seasons on the job, after taking over for P.J. Fleck after Fleck went to Minnesota.

Western Michigan had four finalists for the job, three of whom interviewed with athletic director Dan Bartholomae in Las Vegas this week at the National Football Foundation gathering: Taylor, Cincinnati offensive coordinator Gino Guidugli and West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart interviewed with Bartholomae at an airport in Chicago on Sunday, following Saturday's Big Ten championship game.

