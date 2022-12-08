State hoops: Western Michigan women rally to send ailing teammate home for the holidays

Turns out, you can go home again.

With a little help from your teammates.

It's been a tough year for Western Michigan redshirt freshman guard Artemis Kouki, who was expected to play a significant role for the Broncos this season. But just before the season, she suffered a left-wrist injury in practice and ended up having surgery. Making matters worse, Kouki went through the ordeal with no family by her side. They were more than 5,000 miles away, back home in Greece.

"That was a very scary and brave moment for me, at the same time," Kouki told The News on Wednesday, just before traveling with her teammates for a road game at Valparaiso (an impressive 68-62 win that pushed the Broncos' record to 3-5). "I'm generally afraid of doctors and having to go through surgery, my first surgery ever, and to go through that with nobody from my family here and knowing I'm thousands of miles away from them, it made me really insecure and scared. I was super not ready for that.

"But I knew I had to do it because I want to be back in action and help my team. My family was honestly still right next to me. Not physically, but I could feel them here."

Kouki is hoping to return to action sometime in January, but before she does that, she'll finally get some physical time with her family. It came as a surprise to her.

After Tuesday's workout, Western Michigan head coach Shane Clipfell turned the floor over to Koukis' roommate and fellow redshirt freshman guard, Maggie Stutelberg.

Stutelberg presented Koukis with a round-trip plane ticket to Athens, from Dec. 22 to Jan. 2.

Stutelberg, 19, led an effort to collect money from her teammates, coaching staff and parents of players for the ticket, which wasn't cheap. (Stutelberg didn't disclose the price, but a search on Travelocity for a ticket on the same dates topped $2,000.) Koukis couldn't afford to go home on her own; now she's going home on her teammates' dime, on her teammates' generosity. Her adopted family is sending her to see her first family.

The emotional moment was captured on a cell-phone video, which then was shared to Twitter.

"She started crying, everyone started crying," Stutelberg said. "It was a really nice moment."

Western Michigan players typically only get five days off for the holidays, between games Dec. 21 and Jan. 4. But Stutelberg asked Clipfell if Koukis could get an exemption, and he was more than happy to approve that.

Stutelberg, who is from Chicagoland, will drive Koukis to O'Hare, for her flight three days before Christmas.

Koukis had been planning to spend the holidays with teammate Kallie Harrison, a sophomore guard from Bloomingdale, Michigan, and her family. She was looking forward to that.

But this early present from her teammates — and the many parents who have embraced Koukis, too, in her journey so far from home — well that can't be topped.

"Ummm, words cannot describe what I felt in that moment," said Koukis, 19, who hasn't seen her family since the summer. "I felt extremely emotional, just blessed and grateful for having people around me that care and love like that. It was just an amazing feeling. I felt so special and loved in that moment, and obviously so excited to go back and see my family after so long. I'm so close to them, and they mean the world to me."

Groaning Grizzlies

The talent is there, but the results, well, they most certainly are not.

Which has Oakland head coach Greg Kampe baffled by the Golden Grizzlies' 2-9 start. He expected some struggles on defense, and they've been plenty evident, none more so than when Syracuse shot 58.3% in a 95-66 victory Tuesday. But it's the stalled offense that Kampe didn't envision, not with offseason additions of Rocket Watts, Keaton Hervey and Lorne Bowman (the latter who missed Syracuse with an illness).

Oakland is basically redshirt sophomore forward Trey Townsend (29 points, 12 rebounds) and nothing else right now.

One reason for the offensive woes: Injuries. Particularly to senior guard Jalen Moore, who's been playing on a bad ankle for weeks now. Kampe was asked after the win over Eastern Michigan on Nov. 19 why he wouldn't just shut him down for two weeks, to get him healthy for the thick of the Horizon League schedule. Kampe said Moore wanted to play, and Kampe wanted to be loyal to a player who could've transferred out to a Power Five school anytime in the last two years.

The loyalty card is over now. Kampe said after Tuesday's game that he's shutting Moore down "until he can look me in the eye and tell me he's 100%."

That may or may not be before Oakland's next game, at Boise State on Dec. 18 (two days before Eastern Michigan plays in the Potato Bowl out there). After Boise State, Oakland gets Michigan State on Dec. 21. There's a good chance Oakland will be 2-11 before resuming league play Dec. 29 against Milwaukee.

There's at least one piece of good news for the Golden Grizzlies. Junior guard Blake Lampman, a big 3-point threat, could return earlier than expected from a broken left arm. He could be ready for Boise State.

It's too early to write Oakland off completely. In 2020-21, remember, the Golden Grizzlies started the season 0-9 and ended up playing for the Horizon League tournament championship. But that little factoid is not making it any easier to be in that Oakland locker room right now.

"It's kind of sad to watch us," Kampe said.

Slam dunks

∎Detroit Mercy head coach Mike Davis told us over and over he was thrilled with his roster additions before the season, but you never really know for sure until you see them playing together. We've seen enough now. The Titans are talented, as displayed in Wednesday's 76-72 win at Tulsa, where graduate-transfer forward Gerald Liddell (27 points, 12 rebounds) had his third double-double in three games since being activated, and freshman swingman Isaiah Jones, reigning Horizon League freshman of the week, had a huge 3 late as the Titans snapped an 11-game nonconference road-game skid that dated to December 2020. Detroit Mercy is just 5-5, but has had injury, illness and paperwork issues that have kept the Titans from putting a full roster on the court. (Even Mike Davis was off the floor in last week's loss at Cleveland State, following a rare ejection.) With a full roster, including senior Antoine Davis (35 points from 3,000), they're going to be dangerous.

∎It was an odd scene to start the Eastern Michigan women's game Sunday at the George Gervin Center, where the Eagles were assessed a technical foul before the game even started. Eastern Michigan's coaches didn't provide the official scorer with their starting lineup until there were fewer than 10 minutes before tip-off, hence the technical foul. North Dakota made both free throws and had a 2-0 lead before the clock started, and ended up winning, 79-73. It was EMU's first loss of the season; the Michigan women remain the lone undefeated Division I team in the state, men or women.

∎Funny comment from Michigan State's Tom Izzo during his recent interview with Graham Bensinger, regarding the transfer portal: "How would you feel if you had a son and you tried to discipline him for coming home late, and he said, ‘Well, I'll just put my name in the portal and go live with Johnny's parents next door. He lets him come home at midnight.’ That's kinda where we're at. Sounds stupid."

Games of the week

MEN

∎Detroit Mercy at Charlotte, 2 Saturday (ESPN+)

∎UIC at Western Michigan, 2:30 Saturday (ESPN+)

∎Central Michigan at Tulsa, 3 Saturday (ESPN+)

∎Brown at Michigan State, 4:30 Saturday (BTN)

∎Eastern Michigan at Niagara, 1 Sunday (ESPN+)

WOMEN

∎Indiana State at Western Michigan, noon Saturday (ESPN+)

∎Southern Indiana at Eastern Michigan, 1 Saturday (ESPN+)

∎Central Michigan at Georgia Tech, 1 Sunday (ACC)

∎Georgia Southern at Detroit Mercy, 1 Sunday (ESPN+)

∎Michigan State at Ohio State, 4 Sunday (BTN)

State power rankings

MEN

1. Michigan State (last week: 1), 6-4

2. Michigan (2), 5-3

3. Detroit Mercy (3), 5-5

4. Central Michigan (6), 4-5

5. Eastern Michigan (5), 2-8

6. Oakland (4), 2-9

7. Western Michigan (7), 3-6

WOMEN

1. Michigan (1), 9-0

2. Michigan State (2), 6-4

3. Eastern Michigan (3), 5-1

4. Oakland (4), 4-4

5. Western Michigan (5), 3-5

6. Central Michigan (7), 1-6

7. Detroit Mercy (6), 1-6

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984