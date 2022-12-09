Ferris State's top receiver out for rest of playoffs following incident at GVSU

Ferris State's leading receiver, Tyrese Hunt-Thompson, has been suspended for the rest of the Division II playoffs following a postgame altercation last week at Grand Valley State.

The NCAA announced the reprimand Friday, the day before Ferris State, the defending national champion, hosts West Florida in a Division II semifinal game.

Hunt-Thompson was seen on video swinging his helmet at a Grand Valley State staffer during a melee on the Lubbers Stadium field about five minutes after Ferris State beat its chief rival, 24-21.

Ferris State can appeal the decision; it wasn't immediately clear if Ferris State would appeal.

"The Football Committee was alarmed and disappointed with the events that occurred following the quarterfinal game with Ferris State and Grand Valley State last Saturday," Monica Polizzi, chair of the Division II Football Committee and senior associate athletics director at Lenoir-Rhyne, said in a statement Friday. "Using a helmet as a weapon and striking another individual is unacceptable behavior and has no place in college football."

The NCAA officially issued Hunt-Thompson a public reprimand and banned him from traveling with Ferris State for the remainder of the playoffs.

The NCAA said it will decline further comment.

Hunt-Thompson, from Cassopolis, Michigan, has played in 12 of Ferris State's 13 games this season — missing just the quarterfinal win over Grand Valley State.

This season, he has 39 receptions for a team-best 714 yards, with four touchdowns. He earned first-team all-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors.

Last Saturday's incident involved dozens of people, including several Ferris State players and Grand Valley State staff members. Many players and coaches already had gone to the locker room and didn't see the incident, which was caught on video following the locally televised game. Many people near the altercation were trying to break it up.

Grand Valley State coach Matt Mitchell has declined comment on the incident, and Ferris State coach Tony Annese hasn't responded to messages from The Detroit News. Neither school's athletic director has publicly commented, nor responded to messages from The News.

There was a hearing with Ferris State officials before the NCAA earlier this week.

Ferris State (12-1), which got revenge on a 22-21 loss to Grand Valley State during the regular season, plays West Florida (12-1) at noon Saturday at Top Taggart Field in Big Rapids. The championship game is Saturday, Dec. 17, in McKinney, Texas.

The Bulldogs, led by eventual-NFL-bound defensive end Caleb Murphy, named the GLIAC player of the year, are trying to be the first team to repeat as DII champion since Northwest Missouri State in 2015-16. The last team before that was Grand Valley State, which won four in five years from 2002-06.

