'I wanted the right job': New WMU coach Taylor sees championships in future

Kalamazoo − The expectations couldn't be more clear for new Western Michigan head football coach Lance Taylor.

During his introductory press conference at stately Heritage Hall on campus Friday, Taylor was flanked by two Mid-American Conference football championship trophies − the last one, from 2016, and the next one, still blank.

"That's the vision, that's what's possible, and that's where we're going," WMU athletic director Dan Bartholomae said before a standing room-only crowd for what essentially was part press conference, part pep rally. "The only way to build a championship culture is just to surround yourself with champions.

"And Lance Taylor is a champion."

Taylor, 41, takes over a program coming off a 5-7 record, the program's first losing season in the last nine years. He replaces Tim Lester, fired after six seasons of not getting the Broncos back in the New Year's Six picture, like predecessor P.J. Fleck did before leaving for Minnesota.

Taylor's contract is for five years, though financial terms haven't been publicly released yet. Lester was making just over $800,000, the highest-paid MAC coach of the three schools in Michigan. Fleck had been primed to make more than $1 million a year on a 10-year contract offer extended to him before he left for Minnesota following a Cotton Bowl game against Wisconsin.

Taylor comes to Western Michigan after one season as offensive coordinator at Louisville, which was preceded by stints under Brian Kelly at Notre Dame and Nick Saban at Alabama, as well as time with Stanford, and the NFL's Carolina Panthers and New York Jets.

He emerged from a finalist pool of four that included Cincinnati offensive coordinator Gino Guidugli, West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and Michigan running-backs coach Mike Hart. All four interviewed with Bartholomae over the last six days, with the three out-of-staters interviewing at the National Football Foundation convention in Las Vegas. Bartholomae said he had Taylor high atop an early list of potential candidates, and was sold almost immediately after meeting him for the first time.

But it wasn't just Bartholomae interviewing Taylor.

"I didn't want to take any job, I wanted to take the right job," Taylor said, his wife and two kids seated in the front row − his son Jet wearing a Bronco brown blazer. "I was being interviewed, but I also was evaluating."

Part of that process was checking his own references in regard to the Western Michigan job. That included his old boss at Notre Dame, Kelly, who coached at Central Michigan from 2004-06.

"Brian Kelly called me and he said, 'Look, I played against those guys for a real long time,'" Taylor said in an interview with The News. "He said, 'That is one of the best jobs in the MAC. You have an opportunity to win there.'"

How long it takes for Taylor to win at Western Michigan is the big question, especially given the changing landscape in college football, including the hyper-active transfer portal.

Western Michigan has seen several players, including defensive standouts, enter the portal since Lester was fired last month. Taylor met with the current players Friday morning, in the team meeting room, about 50 players in person and the rest on Zoom, many players having gone home for the semester with just online classes.

Taylor said it will be a priority for him to meet with the players in the transfer portal. National Signing Day is Dec. 21.

"Yeah, it happens fast in football. There's about 10 days," Taylor said. "My first order of business ... my priority is them, our current team. I want to get to know these guys.

"Relationships is why I do what I do."

Relationships certainly stood out for Bartholomae when he went digging into Taylor. There were no shortage of college-football power brokers willing to go to bat for a guy who started at Alabama as a walk-on.

Western Michigan used head-hunter Glenn Sugiyama of DRG Global (cost: $60,000) to help with the search, which was fast-paced for the start but really picked up the pace Sunday as Bartholomae and Sugiyama went to Vegas.

A coaching shakeup at both Cincinnati at Louisville − Luke Fickell went to Wisconsin, Louisville's Scott Satterfield went to Cincinnati and Purdue's Jeff Brohm went to Louisville − might've helped speed up the process for WMU, with the top candidates being from Louisville and Cincinnati. Taylor said he would've gone after WMU even if Satterfield had stayed at Louisville.

"This is an opportunity that I wouldn't want to pass up," said Taylor, wearing a gold tie and WMU pin.

This is the second major hire for Bartholomae since he took over the athletic department at the beginning of the year. He hired longtime Michigan State assistant Dwayne Stephens as the men's basketball coach.

Taylor was introduced amid much fanfare during an open-to-the-public presser-slash-pep rally that featured about 25 members of the football team, as well as the Western Michigan marching band, members of the cheer and dance teams, and many of the athletic department's other head coaches, plus school president Edward Montgomery. Members of the Lawson Lunatics, the hockey team's student cheering section, also were in attendance, ahead of Taylor dropping the puck before Friday night's game against North Dakota.

With windows behind the podium, those in attendance could see a gray, gloomy, snowy day outside.

But inside, it was sunny for the arrival of a man who has coached in the Rose Bowl, Fiesta Bowl and the College Football Playoff, and coached Heisman Trophy candidates. Now, he's out to coach MAC champions.

"I want to be clear, now, it's going to take some time, right?" said Bartholomae, who noted the upcoming expansion of the College Football Playoff, which will give a seat at the table to the Group of 5, was a big reason why he opted to make a change at head coach. "I'm not going to hold Coach to a certain amount of years."

But the directive is clear, and the clock has started ticking.

"The championship expectations are back, the championship culture is back," Bartholomae, who at 42 is one year Taylor's senior, said of a football program that has two sole MAC crowns, 1988 and 2016, and a share in 1966.

"I didn't have to tell Coach what the vision was. He told me."

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984