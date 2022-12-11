COLLEGE

Ferris State takes control in second half, earns spot in Division II title game

Ferris State scored 21 unanswered points after halftime and defeated West Florida, 38-17, in an NCAA Division II football semifinal at Big Rapids.

Carson Gulker rushed for two touchdowns in the first quarter and a third in the fourth quarter, the latter coming following a crucial recovered fumble and stretching the lead to 31-17. He finished with 64 yards on 18 carries.

Marcus Taylor gained 181 yards on 20 carries and scored the final TD for Ferris (13-1).

Dez Lyburtus also rushed for a TD for the Bulldogs.

West Florida (12-2) kept the game close during the first half, and with two rushing touchdowns by Peewee Jarrett was tied 17-17 at halftime.

In the other semifinal, Colorado School of Mines defeated Shepherd 44-13. It will face Ferris State in the championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at McKinney, Texas.

