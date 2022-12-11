Michigan beats Michigan State, earns split of weekend hockey series

Detroit News staff

Dylan Duke and T.J. Hughes scored and Michigan defeated Michigan State, 2-1, at Yost Arena in Ann Arbor.

Duke scored on the power play at 9:11 of the first period, assisted by Luke Hughes and Jacob Truscott.

Hughes doubled the lead at even strength at 17:49 of the second period, assisted by Keaton Pehrson and Rutger McGroarty.

Joshua Jagger pulled the Spartans back within a goal six seconds left in the game

Erik Portillo made 37 saves for Michigan (12-7-1, 4-6 Big Ten). Dylan St. Cyr made 25 saves for Michigan State (12-7-1, 6-5-1).

The victory gave Michigan a split of the weekend series. MSU won Friday's game 2-1 at East Lansing.