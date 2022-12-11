Saturday's state basketball: Davis scores 3,000th point but UDM falls in OT

Associated Press

Charlotte, N.C. – Lu’Cye Patterson had 22 points, including the go-ahead basket with 42.2 seconds left in overtime, and Charlotte beat Detroit Mercy 82-80 on Saturday despite a history-making game for the Titans’ Antoine Davis.

Davis scored a season-high 36 points, tying his school record of 10 3-pointers, and becoming the 11th player in Division I history to score 3,000 points. He is at 3,001, seven away from joining the top 10. He shot 12 of 27 from the field, including 10 of 17 from the arc. He has 476 career 3-pointers, 33 from the NCAA record.

Patterson also had seven rebounds and seven assists for the 49ers (8-2). Igor Milicic Jr. added 20 points while shooting 7 for 8, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc, and also had 11 rebounds. Jackson Threadgill was 5-of-11 shooting to finish with 12 points.

The Titans (5-6) got 13 points and a career-high 18 rebounds from Gerald Liddell. Damezi Anderson added 14 points for Detroit Mercy.

▶(At) Tulsa 70, Central Michigan 63: Keyshawn Embery-Simpson scored 13 points and added five rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (3-6). Sam Griffin added 13 points while going 4 of 10 (3 for 7 from distance), and he also had three steals. Tim Dalger finished with 12 points. The Golden Hurricane snapped a five-game slide.

Brian Taylor led the way for the Chippewas (4-6) with 14 points and two blocks. Reggie Bass added 12 points, five assists and three steals for Central Michigan. In addition, Miroslave Stafl had 11 points.

Tulsa led Central Michigan at the half, 31-25, with Embery-Simpson (seven points) their high scorer before the break. Tulsa outscored Central Michigan by one point in the final half, while Dalger led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

▶Illinois-Chicago 62, (at) Western Michigan 56: Jace Carter’s 18 points helped UIC. Carter shot 6 for 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line for the Flames (6-4). Trevante Anderson was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to add 15 points. Christian Jones recorded 10 points and was 3 of 8 shooting (2 for 6 from distance).

Tafari Simms led the Broncos (3-7) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Jefferson Monegro added nine points and four assists for Western Michigan. Titus Wright also had seven points and six rebounds.

Carter scored 12 points in the first half for UIC, who led 30-18 at halftime. Jones led UIC with 10 points in the second half as their team was outscored by six points over the final half but hung on for the victory.

More Saturday scores

Ashland 82, Northwood (Mich.) 41

Case Western 93, Kalamazoo 58

Hillsdale 80, Ohio Dominican 74

Hope 69, Wis.-Platteville 64

Wis.-Whitewater 83, Olivet 67