CMU's Lew Nichols III, ex-Cass Tech star, declares for NFL Draft

Lew Nichols III is three-and-out at Central Michigan.

Nichols, the leading rusher in the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2021 before injuries limited his workload this past season, has announced he is entering the NFL Draft and he has signed with an agent.

Nichols, a Detroit Cass Tech alum, has joined VIP Sports Management of Detroit.

Nichols, 21, was a stalwart of Central Michigan's offense for three years, as one of head coach Jim McElwain's first and most-impactful recruits. Nichols redshirted in 2019 after seeing action in the team's four nonconference games, then was Mid-American Conference freshman of the year in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. In 2021, he rushed for 1,848 yards, tops in the FBS. His 142.2 yards per game also led FBS, and he was ninth with 16 rushing touchdowns. In 2021, Nichols rushed for more than 100 yards nine times and twice went over 200 yards.

Despite the addition of the transfer portal and the chance to play for a Power 5 program, Nichols stayed in Mt. Pleasant for 2022. Injuries limited him to nine games, 616 rushing yards and six touchdowns this past season; Central Michigan went 4-8.

Nichols was a three-year starter in high school, rushing for more than 1,000 yards and 23 touchdowns as a senior. He won a state championship in 2016.

Nichols will work out in south Florida ahead of the NFL Combine, his agents said Monday.

"It's good to work with not only someone who grew up in our home state, but also someone as talented and versatile as Lew Nichols," agent David W. Jones said in a statement as part of Monday's announcement.

"He's proven that he has been one of the best running backs in college football these last two years. We plan to make sure he's well represented at contract time."

Pro Football Network has described Nichols, who is 5-foot-11 and 222 pounds, as a "sleeper" pick at running back in the 2023 NFL Draft.

