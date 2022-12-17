Twice as nice! Ferris State dominates, repeats as DII national champion

Tony Annese wasn't afraid to say it this week. He's just fine with having his team punt.

Of course, when you have a defense like Ferris State's, that makes sense, as evidenced Saturday, when the Bulldogs made a mockery of the most-potent offense in the nation in beating Colorado School of Mines, 41-14, to claim a second consecutive Division II national championship in McKinney, Texas.

Ferris State raced out to a 27-0 halftime lead, highlighted by a pick-six from senior defensive back Sidney McLoud less than 30 seconds before halftime.

The Bulldogs (14-1) limited Mines quarterback John Matocha to two completed passes and 14 passing yards in the first half, just hours after Matocha was named the winner of the Harlon Hill Trophy. That award is essentially Division II's Heisman, and he beat Ferris State star defense end Caleb Murphy, who finished runner-up after setting the NCAA record for sacks in a season. The Dowagiac, Michigan, native didn't have any of Ferris State's six sacks Saturday, but finished the season with 25.5.

Mines had only 7 rushing yards in the first half, and recorded only two first downs while punting five times. Mines was 0-for-6 on third-down conversions in the first half.

Mines trailed, 20-0, with less than 30 seconds left in the half and decided to try to make something happen rather than go into the locker room. That's when Matocha unleased a pass that deflected off a receiver and into the hands of McLoud, who raced 25 yards for a touchdown. It was McLoud's third interception of the season.

Mines came into the game averaging 484 yards of offense; it had 4 yards rushing and 208 yards passing Saturday. Mines, which had topped 40 points 11 times this season and 80 points twice, was held to a season-low in points.

Ferris State was led on offense by senior Marcus Taylor, who rushed for 103 yards. Junior quarterback Mylik Mitchell, who started his career at Kent State, was 14-for-18 passing for 137 yards, and junior CJ Jefferson had six catches for 71 yards, including a 48-yarder from redshirt freshman receiver Brady Rose (Muskegon) on some razzle-dazzle early. Jefferson also had a 19-yard touchdown run, while freshman kicker Eddie Jewett (Eaton Rapids) made two field goals as Ferris State built its big lead in the first half.

Redshirt freshman Carson Gulker (Zeeland), one of Ferris State's four quarterbacks, had two more rushing touchdowns, bringing his season total to 30.

Ferris State, coached for 11 years by Annese, becomes the first team to win back-to-back Division II championships since Northwest Missouri State did it in 2015-16. Ferris State made the title game in 2018, losing, before winning in 2021 and 2022. Ferris State claimed a Division II national championship in men's basketball in 2018, as well.

The Division II football championship was the eighth for a team from Michigan. Grand Valley State won four in the early 2000s, Northern Michigan won in 1975 and Central Michigan won in 1974.

Meanwhile, Mines (13-3) was making its first championship-game appearance. It won 13 straight games after losing the first two games of the regular season, including the opener at Grand Valley State.

