Purdue holds top spot in Associated Press college hoops poll as UConn climbs to No. 2

By Dave Skretta

Associated Press

Purdue maintained its grasp on No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll on Monday.

Another unbeaten is closing the gap, though.

The Boilermakers received 40 of the 60 first-place votes from a national media panel after knocking off Davidson in their only game last week, allowing them to hold the top spot for a second consecutive week. But after then-No. 2 Virginia lost to Houston, Connecticut leaped into second place and scooped up the remaining 20 first-place votes.

It’s the highest the Huskies, unranked in the preseason, have been in the AP poll since they were No. 1 on March 2, 2009.

“We just have to stick to our identity,” said UConn star Adam Sanogo, who had 27 points and 14 rebounds in a 68-48 romp at Butler on Saturday. “No pressure, just play the way I’ve been playing.”

The Cougars’ 69-61 road win over the Cavaliers, along with an earlier win over North Carolina A&T, allowed them to climb two spots to No. 3. Kansas moved up four spots after blowing out then-No. 14 Indiana at Allen Fieldhouse, while Arizona rounded out the top five after knocking off then-No. 6 Tennessee.

“For us to get a gritty ‘W’ against a team like Tennessee, it was a great night,” Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd said.

Virginia dropped to sixth while Texas, which played its first game without suspended coach Chris Beard, remained at No. 7 following a win over Stanford. The Volunteers fell to eighth to begin a run of Southeastern Conference teams with Alabama falling to ninth after a loss to Gonzaga and Arkansas holding onto 10th for the second straight week.

The Bulldogs, who also beat Northern Illinois before their 100-90 road victory over the Crimson Tide, came in at No. 11 while UCLA climbed four spots to No. 12 after arguably the most impressive week of anyone. The Bruins won 87-60 at then-No. 20 Maryland before beating then-No. 13 Kentucky at Madison Square Garden.

“Long week,” said UCLA coach Mick Cronin, whose team has followed back-to-back losses with seven straight wins. “We know what we’re capable of if we defend and play with the toughness we played with this week.”

Baylor checked in at No. 13 ahead of Duke, the only Top 25 team that did not play last week, while Mississippi State — one of five unbeatens left in men’s Division I basketball — came in at No. 15.

Illinois began a run for the Big Ten at No. 16 with Wisconsin and Indiana right behind it. Michigan and Michigan State remained unranked, though the Spartans received seven votes.

Kentucky tumbled six spots to No. 19 after its third loss in its first 10 games, while TCU rounded out the top 20 after its win over Mississippi Valley State. Virginia Tech, Miami, Marquette, Auburn and Arizona State rounded out the poll.

Associated Press Top 25 poll

Team Record Points Previous 1. Purdue (40 first-place votes) 11-0 1502 1 2. UConn (21) 12-0 1482 3 3. Houston 11-1 1374 5 4. Kansas 10-1 1290 8 5. Arizona 10-1 1269 9 6. Virginia 8-1 1195 2 7. Texas 9-1 1064 7 8. Tennessee 9-2 1024 6 9. Alabama 9-2 1021 4 10. Arkansas 10-1 1004 10 11. Gonzaga 9-3 895 15 12. Baylor 7-2 873 11 13. UCLA 10-2 871 16 14. Duke 10-2 819 12 15. Mississippi State 11-0 623 17 16. Illinois 8-3 528 18 17. Wisconsin 9-2 432 22 18. Indiana 8-3 408 14 19. Kentucky 7-3 370 13 20. TCU 9-1 358 21 21. Virginia Tech 11-1 297 24 22. Miami 11-1 208 25 23. Auburn 9-2 118 19 24. Marquette 9-3 116 - 25. Arizona State 11-1 98 -

Others receiving votes: Maryland 78, West Virginia 74, Xavier 71, Coll of Charleston 68, New Mexico 64, Memphis 59, North Carolina 36, Ohio State 33, Iowa State 26, Iowa 21, San Diego State 16, Texas Tech 10, Utah State 10, Michigan State 7, Southern Cal 7, Kansas State 5, Saint Mary's (Cal) 1