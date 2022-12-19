State hoops: In Bates-Davis battle, EMU bench player saves day vs. Detroit

Ypsilanti — It was about a half-hour after the game, the arena was nearly empty, and Detroit Mercy head men's basketball coach Mike Davis was sitting courtside when he spotted Eastern Michigan's Yusuf Jihad in the stands.

He waved him over.

"Man, why do you always have a career high against us?" Davis quipped. "Did I do something to you?

"I didn't see that on film!"

Davis will set it when he watches back this one, which saw Jihad score a collegiate-best 17, surpassing his previous high of eight he scored for Oakland against Detroit Mercy two years ago, as Eastern Michigan held on for a much-needed 79-77 victory over its oldest rival before an announced crowd of 2,823 at the George Gervin Center on Sunday afternoon.

There were two huge roars in the arena Sunday, the first coming just after halftime, and from the concourse, where fans swarmed to catch a glimpse of the Detroit Lions' 20-17 victory over the New York Jets.

The second came as Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis threw up a last-second heave that rattled off the rim and out, sealing the Eagles' first victory in 18 days.

"Man, it's a big win," said Jihad, the sophomore from North Farmington who also had five rebounds and an assist. "It was good to get this win against a rivalry team and play well, play better defense and just show that we can play.

"It was great to get this win."

Eastern Michigan (3-9) jumped out to a 40-26 lead and led 47-37 at halftime, setting a season-high in first-half points. Eagles head coach Stan Heath said his team, which had seven days between games, used the week off to up its practice game, while Davis, conversely, said his Titans haven't practiced as much, given the players' finals schedule.

The Titans rallied in the second half, and took the lead, 62-61, in a Gerald Liddell layup with a little over 8 minutes left, before a jumper by Eastern Michigan's Legend Geeter gave his team the lead right back.

The game featured 11 lead changes and five ties, before Eastern Michigan held on late to improve to 22-62 all-time against Detroit Mercy in a rivalry that, get this, actually dates back to the 1800s.

Sophomore guard Emoni Bates (Ypsilanti) scored 19 for the Eagles, despite sitting much of the second half with four fouls. He came back in with about 8 minutes left and never fouled out. He also had two steals and six rebounds. Sophomore guard Tyson Acuff (Detroit Cass Tech) also had 19 points, six assists and five steals. Sophomore point guard Noah Farrakhan added 11 points and two assists. Four of his points came in the final minute, including two at the free-throw line, where Eastern Michigan was 23-for-26 in a physical game that saw 37 fouls, including offsetting technical fouls on Acuff and Davis.

"We needed this badly," said Heath, in his second year as Eastern Michigan's head coach. "We're young. We're pretty playing all freshman and sophomores. Obviously, it's harder for younger guys because they get very emotional, up and down. ... To see us just kind of hanging in there and grinding away and fighting through the adversity ... it was really good for psychologically. This win, I think, can catapult us in a lot of different ways."

Geeter, a freshman forward, had a team-high seven rebounds. Jihad's effort came off the bench.

Detroit Mercy (5-7), once again, was short-handed, with junior guard Jayden Stone sidelined again with a non-COVID illness.

Davis, in his final collegiate season, was 10-for-23 shooting for 30 points, his second straight game reaching 30. He moved into the top 10 all-time on the Division I scoring list, with 3,031 points. He passed former Bradley standout Hersey Hawkins. He's 134 points from moving into the top five, and should finish No. 2 should he stay healthy.

Davis rarely got off any good looks Sunday, as is typical, but still made his fair share, including a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left that got the Titans within in. You could've made a case he was fouled on the shot.

After Acuff split a pair at the line, Davis then sprinted up court and let off a desperation heave just inside half-court. It clanked off the iron. Davis also had six turnovers.

"We played the second half," said Mike Davis, "the way we should've played the first half."

Liddell, a senior forward, had 18 points and 14 rebounds, for his fifth double-double in five games since being activated for the Titans, who play Wednesday at Cincinnati. Graduate guard A.J. Oliver had 12 points.

Eastern Michigan plays at South Carolina on Dec. 30.

Sore Spartans

The injury bug has bitten the Michigan State women's team again, in a big way.

Junior guard Gabby Elliott, who was averaging 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds through 11 games, is lost for the season after suffering an ACL injury in the team's 74-68 loss to No. 4 Ohio State on Dec. 11.

The Spartans went through a miserable stretch of big injuries last season in missing the NCAA Tournament for just the fourth time in 14 opportunities under head coach Suzy Merchant. They were hopeful that was behind them this year, and it was until Elliott went down. Elliott was a huge pick-up this season, the former Miss Michigan basketball (Detroit Edison) transferring from Clemson.

Michigan State started the season 6-0, before losing five straight games, including four close ones to Oregon, Georgia Tech, Purdue (overtime) and Ohio State.

The Spartans (7-5) snapped the skid with Sunday's 91-41 home win against Detroit Mercy. MSU beat four in-state mid-majors (Western Michigan, Oakland, Central Michigan and Detroit) by a combined 174 points.

Slam dunks

∎It was always going to be a tough go for first-year Detroit Mercy women's head coach Kate Achter, taking over a program that was in worse shape than shambles. And Detroit is just 2-8. But there are least some positive signs, with Ana Cabañas Llorens being named Horizon League freshman of the week last week, after averaging 13.5 points in a pair of games. In Week 1 of the season, Detroit's Amaya Burch was league freshman of the week. Now it's just a matter of keeping those two out of the transfer portal.

∎Oakland men (2-10) lost their seventh consecutive game Sunday, falling at Boise State, 77-57, with redshirt sophomore forward Trey Townsend (Oxford) scoring more than half the points (30). The Golden Grizzlies got junior guard Blake Lampman (Haslett) back from a broken arm, and scored three. Redshirt senior guard Jalen Moore (ankle) traveled the day after graduating, but didn't play. Sophomore guard Lorne Bowman III (ankle) didn't travel.

∎Oakland got $85,000 for traveling to Boise State and $80,000 for traveling to Syracuse. Under the terms of head coach Greg Kampe's contract, he will get the net proceeds from one of those trips. Athletic director Steve Waterfield hasn't decided which one yet. Kampe got the clause as a way for Oakland to bump up the pay of a coach who is viewed by most in the game as a mid-major bargain. His base salary is just over $300,000.

∎I'm on vacation coming up this week, so the state hoops notes will return after Christmas. Enjoy the holidays!

Games of the week

MEN

∎Oakland at Michigan State, 6:30 Wednesday (BTN)

∎Michigan at North Carolina, 7 Wednesday (ESPN)

∎Detroit Mercy at Cincinnati, 7 Wednesday (ESPN+)

∎Youngstown State at Central Michigan, 7 Wednesday (ESPN+)

∎Buffalo at Michigan State, 6 Friday (BTN)

WOMEN

∎Eastern Michigan vs. James Madison, 7 Tuesday

∎Michigan at North Carolina, 7 Tuesday (ESPN2)

∎Western Michigan at Notre Dame, noon Wednesday (ACC)

∎Oakland at Toledo, 7 Wednesday

State power rankings

MEN

1. Michigan State (last week: 1), 7-4

2. Michigan (2), 7-3

3. Detroit Mercy (3), 5-7

4. Eastern Michigan (5), 3-9

5. Central Michigan (4), 4-6

6. Oakland (6), 2-10

7. Western Michigan (6), 3-8

WOMEN

1. Michigan (1), 10-1

2. Michigan State (2), 7-5

3. Eastern Michigan (3), 6-2

4. Oakland (4), 5-4

5. Western Michigan (5), 5-5

6. Detroit Mercy (7), 2-8

7. Central Michigan (6), 1-9

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984