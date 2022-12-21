Live updates: MSU picks up transfers on early signing day

MSU picks up two defensive tackles in the transfer portal

Michigan State has been aggressive early in the transfer portal yet again. This time, the Spartans have scooped up commitments from two defensive tackles Dre Butler and Jarrett Jackson. Butler is transferring from Liberty and Jackson is transferring from Florida State to help bolster an already strong recruiting class on the defensive line.

UM, MSU sign local stars

Cole Cabana and Jalen Thompson, the second and third-ranked recruits in the state, have officially signed their letters of intent with the top two schools in the state.

Cabana, a running back out of Dexter, is the second-ranked recruit and will be joining the loaded Wolverine running back room in Ann Arbor. Cabana totaled 1,160 yards and 23 touchdowns in nine games during his senior season. Thompson, a defensive lineman from Cass Tech, is committed to MSU and will look to be an anchor for its defensive line in the future.

Keyshawn Blackstock commits to MSU

Mel Tucker's success in the transfer portal looks to have possibly carried over to another offseason. Michigan State just secured a commitment from offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock, one of the top junior college transfers this offseason.

Blackstock chose MSU over USC, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Oregon and should provide immediate relief to an offensive line unit that struggled mightily in 2022. Blackstock grew up in Georgia and attended Coffeyville C.C., where he garnered national attention at left tackle.

4-star defensive lineman Andrew Depaepe signs with MSU

One of the top prospects of MSU's 2023 recruiting class, four-star defensive lineman Andrew Depaepe, officially signed his letter of intent with MSU today. Depaepe is the 137th-ranked prospect and 17th-ranked defensive lineman in the country according to 247sports.

Depaepe has been signed with the Spartans since February and said his strong relationship with defensive line analyst Brandon Jordan, who was his primary recruiter, was a main reason why he is coming to East Lansing.

4-star defensive lineman Enow Etta officially signs with UM

The heralded prospect of Michigan's 2023 class, four-star defensive lineman Enow Etta, officially signed with the Wolverines this morning. Etta is the 116th-ranked prospect and the 14th-ranked defensive lineman in the country according to 247sports.

Etta is expected to the next dominant pass rusher for Michigan. He is one of seven four-star recruits expected to sign with the Wolverines today.

The wild west of the college football offseason ramps up on Wednesday, the start of the early signing period for the 2023 class, with high school athletes signing their national letters of intent. Schools are looking to round out their recruiting classes with last-minute signings and additions through the transfer portal.

Michigan has amassed another strong recruiting class, ranking 19th nationally according to 247Sports with 21 verbal commits, headlined by four-star defensive lineman Etta. The Wolverines have also been active early in the transfer portal and hauled in five transfers, including standout offensive lineman Myles Hinton.

Michigan State has a smaller class of 13 commits with eight four-star recruits, headlined by four-star defensive lineman Bai Jobe of Oklahoma. The Spartans recruiting class ranks 30th according to 247Sports heading into signing day and the Spartans are active in the hunt for a number of recruits including three-star Detroit offensive lineman Jonathan Slack Jr., who recently de-committed from the Spartans and reopened his recruitment.

Michigan commits:

SIGNED - 4-star defensive lineman Enow Etta, Covenant Christian Academy (Texas), 6-5/260

SIGNED - 4-star running back Cole Cabana, Dexter (Michigan), 6-0/180

SIGNED - 4-star offensive lineman Evan Link, Gonzaga (Washington DC), 6-6/290

SIGNED - 4-star offensive lineman Amir Herring, West Bloomfield (Michigan), 6-3/300

SIGNED - 4-star linebacker Semaj Bridgeman, Imhotep Institute (Philadelphia, PA), 6-2/230

SIGNED - 4-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi, South Forsyth (Georgia), 6-4/282

SIGNED- 4-star tight end Deakon Tonielli, Oswego (Illinois), 6-6/215

SIGNED - 3-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun, Winton Woods (Ohio), 6-0/170

SIGNED - 3-star wide receiver Semaj Morgan, West Bloomfield (Michigan), 5-10/175

SIGNED - 3-star wide receiver Fredrick Moore, Cardinal Ritter College Prep (Missouri), 6-0/175

SIGNED - 3-star athlete Jason Hewlett, Chaney (Ohio), 6-4/220

SIGNED - 3-star defensive lineman Roderick Pierce, Brother Rice (Illinois), 6-3/290

SIGNED - 3-star defensive lineman Brooks Bahr, Loyola Academy (Illinois), 6-6/270

SIGNED - 3-star running back Benjamin Hall, North Cobb (Georgia), 5-10/225

SIGNED - 3-star defensive end Aymeric Koumba, Pionniers de Touraine (France), 6-4/230

SIGNED - 3-star athlete Kendrick Bell, Park Hill (Missouri), 6-3/180

SIGNED - 3-star linebacker Hayden Moore, Regis Jesuit (Colorado), 6-3/210

SIGNED - 3-star linebacker Breeon Ishmail, Princeton (Ohio), 6-4/220

SIGNED - 3-star cornerback D'Juan Waller Jr., Chaney (Ohio), 6-3/195

SIGNED - 3-star kicker Adam Samaha, Ann Arbor Huron (Michigan), 6-0/170

Michigan State commits:

SIGNED - 4-star defensive lineman Andrew Depaepe, Pleasant Valley (Iowa), 6-5/245

SIGNED - 4-star defensive lineman Jalen Thompson, Cass Tech (Detroit), 6-4/245

SIGNED - 4-star tight end Brennan Parachek, Dexter (Michigan), 6-6/235

SIGNED - 4-star quarterback Sam Leavitt, West Linn (Oregon), 6-1/185

SIGNED - 4-star offensive lineman Cole Dellinger, Clarkston (Michigan), 6-4/280

SIGNED - 4-star offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock, Coffeyville C.C. (Georgia), 6-5/315

SIGNED - 3-star wide receiver Jaelen Smith, Klein Cain, (Houston, TX), 6-1/185

SIGNED - 3-star wide receiver Aziah Johnson, Thomas Jefferson (Virginia), 6-2/175

SIGNED - 3-star cornerback Sean Brown, Simi Valley (California), 6-3/195

SIGNED - 3-star athlete/running back Jaelon Barbarin, Chaminade (California), 5-9/190

Following along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Jared Ramsey.