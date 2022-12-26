New Mexico State outlasts mishap-prone Bowling Green to win Quick Lane Bowl

By Andrew Graham

Special to The Detroit News

Detroit — Maybe it was the full-throttle play of quarterback Diego Pavia propelling New Mexico State onward, or a snake-bitten Bowling Green squad getting bad bounces and losing their starting quarterback in the first quarter.

Perhaps head coach Jerry Kill walking off the team bus and into Ford Field sporting a New Mexico State-themed serape inspired his team.

The reasons are various but the reality on the field on Monday afternoon was simple: The Aggies were the better team from the jump.

Despite the best efforts of Bowling Green, New Mexico State earned a 24-19 win on Monday afternoon in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field, an early 17-0 lead withstanding. Between the do-it-all contributions from Pavia on offense and a stout defense keeping an offense led by a backup quarterback at bay, the Aggies led for almost the entire game and didn’t allow an offensive touchdown until the fourth quarter.

It’s the first bowl win for New Mexico State since 2017, as the Aggies finish with a winning record for the first time since 2017. Bowling Green finishes the year 6-7.

Whether it was self-inflicted mistakes or mere maddening misfortune, Bowling Green couldn’t get off the goose egg on the scoreboard in the first half. And despite a kick-return touchdown to give a little life early in the third quarter, the frustration eventually boiled over for the Falcons as they seemed doomed midway through the second half.

After a second-down run setting up third-and-seven on the edge of the red zone, Bowling Green right guard Bronson Warner picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct for yanking down a New Mexico State defender by his facemask as a ref tried to separate them. It was Warner’s second unsportsmanlike conduct, earning him an ejection while turning a third-and-seven into third-and-22.

The Falcons settled for a field goal, though even that was an improvement from the first half.

A promising opening drive was ended when Falcons starting quarterback Matt McDonald tried to float a pass against the grain on third down, only to have it snatched out of the air by New Mexico State linebacker Trevor Brohard (and his Alice Cooper-esque eye black.)

The next time the Falcons were on offense, McDonald scrambled to his left on third down and long. He reached the marker and started to pull up as he crossed the sideline when Aggies safety Dylan Early flew in and flipped McDonald to the ground head-first with a hit across his lower body. He remained down on the sideline for a period before going to the injury tent.

That play — for which each team got a dead ball 15-yard penalty — knocked McDonald out of the contest midway through the first quarter. The Falcons turned to backup quarterback Camden Orth for the rest of the game. Orth finished 14-for-22 for 191 yards and a touchdown in relief.

On the drive when Orth first entered, and then another near the end of the second quarter, Bowling Green got close enough to send out Mason Lawler for field goal attempts from 49 and then 41 yards, respectively. He missed both.

Bowling Green only had two fewer first downs and 32 fewer yards than the Aggies in the first half, but didn’t get the breaks or find the execution that New Mexico State played with from the jump.

New Mexico State didn’t run roughshod or show off a blistering passing attack, instead hitting on a few chunk passing plays as Pavia navigated the offense down the field. He hit receiver Justice Powers on a right sideline go ball for a 42-yard gain on 3rd and 13 on the Aggies first offensive drive, which ended in a 15-yard touchdown catch and run from running back Star Thomas.

A few series later, Falcons defensive back Jordan Oladokun diagnosed and tried to jump a screen pass to the boundary. He was inches short of an interception and easy run back for a touchdown as the ball deflected to the turf as he broke on it.

On the ensuing play, Pavia connected on an over route to wide receiver Jonthan Brady for a 29-yard chunk. Seven plays later and aided by a Bowling Green late hit on the way, Pavia connected with fullback Eric Marsh for a 2-yard touchdown pass.

And even as Bowling Green started to overcome early errors and bad bounces, scoring 19 second-half points and dominating the Aggies on special teams after the missed first-half field goals, their misfortune never abated.

Trailing, 24-19, with a little more than six minutes to play, Bowling Green needed a stop to give the offense one final shot. And Pavia and the Aggies just kept converting third downs, none more gutting than the second conversion.

Pavia scrambled out to his right and was hit and wrapped up short of the line to gain. As he was slung to the ground, Pavia fumbled around his own 45. Brown and white jerseys leapt into the scrum. A turnover would give Bowling Green a chance to win, however improbable that might’ve seemed.

Instead, Pavia came out of the pile with the ball, having recovered it past the line to gain. A handful of conversions later and the Aggies were kneeling out the clock, the beneficiaries of Bowling Green’s no-good, very bad day.

Andrew Graham is a freelance writer.