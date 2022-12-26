No. 1 Purdue headlines AP Top 25; Miami leaps, North Carolina returns

Associated Press

Purdue remained atop The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for a third straight week, while preseason No. 1 North Carolina returned to the rankings and New Mexico cracked the poll for the first time in eight years.

The Boilermakers earned 40 of 60 first-place votes in Monday’s latest poll, while fellow unbeaten Connecticut earned the other 20 to sit at No. 2 in an unchanged top.

Purdue had never been ranked No. 1 before a one-week stay there last December, and was unranked to start the season. But the Boilermakers made a rapid rise from No. 24 to No. 5 in a one-week span in late November, then climbed to No. 1 on Dec. 12.

The Boilermakers’ win against New Orleans last week marked their first home game with that No. 1 ranking.

“We’ve not had any handouts. We’ve had to work for everything,” coach Matt Painter said afterward, adding: “But we’ve earned it. but we’ve got to keep earning it. This isn’t the season. This is just a third of the season.”

The top tier

No. 3 Houston, No. 4 Kansas and No. 5 Arizona held their positions as the top five remained in place for a second straight week.

Texas was next at No. 6, followed by Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas and Gonzaga – the preseason choice at No. 2 that returned to the top 10 after sliding as low as No. 18 earlier this month.

Tar Heels return

North Carolina is back in the poll at No. 25 after a tumultuous opening to the season.

Returning four starters from last year’s unexpected run to the NCAA title game, the Tar Heels started December by becoming only the sixth team to go from preseason No. 1 to unranked since at least the 1961-62 season. That came after a run of four straight losses.

But UNC has won four straight since, the past two coming against Big Ten teams — Ohio State on Dec. 17 and Michigan last week — to regroup.

Rising

Miami had the week’s biggest jump after a win against Virginia, climbing eight spots to No. 14 for its highest ranking since the 2017-18 season. No. 20 Auburn rose three spots. In all, 10 teams moved up from last week.

Sliding

Virginia took the week’s biggest tumble, falling seven spots to No. 13. Mississippi State was close behind, falling six spots to No. 21. Duke was the only other team to slide, falling three spots to No. 17.

Welcome

Xavier and New Mexico are tied at No. 22, while No. 24 West Virginia joined them in new additions to the poll this season. For the Lobos, it marks the first time they’ve cracked the AP Top 25 since March 2014.

Associated Press Top 25

Record Pts Prv 1. Purdue (40) 12-0 1478 1 2. UConn (20) 13-0 1459 2 3. Houston 12-1 1351 3 4. Kansas 11-1 1299 4 5. Arizona 12-1 1274 5 6. Texas 10-1 1144 7 7. Tennessee 10-2 1068 8 8. Alabama 10-2 1067 9 9. Arkansas 11-1 1017 10 10. Gonzaga 10-3 940 11 11. UCLA 11-2 906 13 12. Baylor 9-2 888 12 13. Virginia 8-2 861 6 14. Miami 12-1 658 22 15. Wisconsin 9-2 570 17 16. Indiana 10-3 513 18 17. Duke 10-3 500 14 18. TCU 10-1 480 20 19. Kentucky 8-3 439 19 20. Auburn 10-2 237 23 21. Mississippi State 11-1 215 15 22. New Mexico 12-0 147 - 22. Xavier 10-3 147 - 24. West Virginia 10-2 126 - 25. North Carolina 9-4 112 -

Others receiving votes: Coll of Charleston 102, Maryland 87, Memphis 74, Illinois 65, Ohio State 59, Missouri 57, Virginia Tech 57, San Diego State 39, Iowa State 19, Marquette 12, Texas Tech 10, Michigan State 7, Providence 6, Kansas State 5, Southern Cal 4, San Francisco 1.