Saturday's state basketball: Ohio State women's defense stifles Michigan

Mitch Stacy

Associated Press

Columbus, Ohio – No. 3 Ohio State specializes in pressure and forcing turnovers, and that’s how it shook off a slow start to sink No. 14 Michigan on Saturday.

The Buckeyes (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten) forced a season-high 27 turnovers and pulled away from the Wolverines to win 66-57 and snap a three-game skid in the rivalry.

Taylor Mikesell scored 16 points and Rikki Harris added 14 as Ohio State overcame its own sloppy first half to go ahead just before halftime and outlast an equally physical Michigan team down the stretch.

“I didn’t know how many times we would turn them over, but I knew that could be a big part of our strategy,” Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff said. “Even it wasn’t turning them over, just trying to wear them out with our pressure and full court (press).”

Ohio State has forced at least 20 turnovers in all but two of their games this season. Cotie McMahon had 12 for the Buckeyes, and Taylor Thierry contributed 10 rebounds.

Cameron Williams paced the Wolverines (12-2, 2-1) with 18 points, and Maddie Nolan and Emily Kiser each chipped in 10.

In the first half, there were a combined 23 turnovers and neither team could make an outside shot until late. Ohio State was 0 for 7 from 3-point range until Harris and Mikesell finally made them with just under four minutes left in the half.

Ohio State was down by as many as eight points in the first quarter, and Emma Shumate hit a 3-pointer from the corner before the buzzer to give the Buckeyes a 30-27 lead at the intermission.

Ohio State went on a 15-3 run and led by as many as 16 before Michigan cut the deficit to 50-41 at the end of the third quarter when Leigha Brown got a steal and Maddie Nolan went to the basket for a layup at the buzzer.

Michigan cut the lead to two with 6:47 left when Nolan hit a 3-pointer, just the second of the game for the Wolverines.

“We knew what we had to do. We had done it earlier in the game,” Harris said. “We allowed a few baskets and allowed them to get closer, gave them a lot more hope than we should have. We just had to toughen up and lock in our stuff so we didn’t turn the ball over as much.”

Ohio State opened it up to 64-52 on Rebeka Mikulasikova’s first 3-pointer with 2:58 left. Michigan had a 5-0 run late, but a pair of foul shots by Harris sealed it. She had seven of her points from the line.

Brown, who averages 15.3 points for Michigan, fouled out with just over 3 minutes left and finished with eight points.

The Buckeyes won despite shooting only 35%. But Michigan could only manage 37.3% from the floor. Ohio State was 19 for 25 from the foul line, while Michigan made only 17 of 28.

“I thought we put them to the free throw line too many times. That really hurt us because defensively we were doing a great job,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “And I thought they really boarded the offensive rebounding exceptionally well late in the game, which really kept possessions alive for them when we were making that run.”

Saturday's men's results

▶(At) Oakland 81, Green Bay 65: Jalen Moore had 25 points. Moore added five assists for the Golden Grizzlies (4-11, 2-2 Horizon League). Rocket Watts scored 16 points, shooting 7 for 15, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Chris Conway finished 7 of 8 from the floor to finish with 14 points.

The Phoenix (2-13, 1-3) were led in scoring by Randy Tucker, who finished with 17 points. Green Bay also got 11 points from Cade Meyer. In addition, Ryan Wade had 10 points.

Oakland’s next game is Friday against Northern Kentucky on the road, and Green Bay visits Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday.

▶Milwaukee 84, (at) Detroit Mercy 81: BJ Freeman had 23 points. Freeman added five rebounds for the Panthers (9-5, 3-1 Horizon League). Kentrell Pullian scored 20 points and added seven rebounds. Justin Thomas shot 3 of 3 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Titans (6-9, 2-2) were led by Antoine Davis, who recorded 31 points. He became the seventh player to score 3,100 points, finishing with 3,103. No. 6 on the list is Doug McDermott, who scored 3,150 points for Creighton from 2010-2014. Davis made six 3-pointers and remains in third place on that career list.

Detroit Mercy also got 16 points from Jayden Stone. In addition, T.J. Moss finished with 12 points.

Detroit Mercy, once behind by 15 points, came back to take a lead in the second half but fell behind again. The Titans were down 84-81 with 20 seconds left but missed two shots that would have tied the score.

Milwaukee plays Thursday at Cleveland State.

Detroit Mercy visits Wright State on Friday.