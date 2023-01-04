State hoops: Kid Chips, without leading scorer, still making some noise

Of the 352 Division I men's basketball teams, there aren't many that are younger than Central Michigan.

The roster, in fact, is the 311th-youngest, but these Chippewas appear to be coming of age in a hurry.

"When you're the 311th-youngest team in the country, you're very inexperienced, with inexperience and youth comes immaturity, and then you lose your best player to injury and that exasperates the situation," second-year head coach Tony Barbee said early Wednesday afternoon, taking a quick break from a team film session. "Then, all of a sudden, you're trying to put Band-Aids on leaks that are happening all over the place. You've gotta get these young guys to grow up quickly.

"The guys are growing up game to game."

Central Michigan is on a two-game winning streak, which might not strike you as impressive on the surface, until you consider the first win was at Michigan, and the second was Tuesday night's Mid-American Conference opener at home against Miami (Ohio). The win over the Wolverines, 63-61, was the Chippewas' first in Ann Arbor in 2007. They responded with a convincing 68-56 win over Miami (Ohio) in a game where starting point guard Kevin Miller (lower-body injury) again was out, and his replacement, freshman Reggie Bass, was 0-for-11 shooting, a day after he was named MAC player of the week for his 16-point effort against Michigan.

Holding the Chippewas together, particularly in the absence of Miller, who has played just four games and remains day to day, is defense. They didn't shoot particularly well against Michigan or Miami (Ohio), but was able to finish the job because of work on the other end of the floor.

That's what Barbee has preached, defense, since he took over as head coach before last season. It's not an easy sell.

"It gets tougher and tougher by the year with this generation," Barbee said with a laugh. "All they think about is offense. Their whole life, from Bitty Ball, rec ball, to middle school and high school, recognition has all come from what they've done offensively. ... But your offense is not gonna be there every night. .... That (defense) is what our culture has to be for us to be successful."

Central Michigan held Michigan to 35.3% shooting, and then held Miami (Ohio) to 33.9%, 19.2% on 3's. Central Michigan (6-8) won both games, despite not shooting a whole lot better.

In the absence of Miller, a sophomore who was averaging 18.5 points before he went down, several Chippewas have stepped up, with four others averaging at least nine points. That includes Bass (9.9), a freshman, and sophomore center Markus Hardings (9.1, 5/1 rebounds). Senior guard Brian Taylor, out of Detroit Edison, is averaging 14.5 points and 6.1 rebounds, and junior guard Jesse Zarzuela is averaging 14.7 points. Bass also leads the team with 18 steals, while freshman Max Majerle (son of Dan Majerle) is second with 11, despite limited minutes. He has moved into the starting lineup recently, as Barbee shuffles the pieces without Miller.

We asked Barbee this week to classify the bigger win — Michigan or Miami (Ohio) in the MAC opener; they came on the heels of a four-game skid — and, typical coach, he said they both were big. But he acknowledged coming back to beat Miami after the emotional jubilee of beating an in-state powerhouse was huge. Handling success isn't as easy as you might think, especially for a team not used to it. CMU was 7-23 last season.

"The mind set was, just don't drink the rat poison," Barbee said. "Your friends, your family, your boys, your AAU coaches, everybody's telling you how great you are. You can let that intoxicate you and take a step backward. (Coaches told them), 'We are still that team that's 5-8, we're still that immature team.'

"I thought for two days of practice after Michigan, we handled the practice with the mature approach."

Next up for Central Michigan is a rivalry game against another inexperienced but talented team in Eastern Michigan. The teams meet at 2 Saturday in Ypsilanti.

Food for thought

Oakland wasn't rubbing it in. The Golden Grizzlies were grubbing it in.

With the shot clock off and Oakland leading comfortably, 79-63, against Horizon League foe Green Bay at the O'Rena on Saturday, the Golden Grizzlies opted to go for more. With just five seconds left, Jalen Moore tossed an alley-oop to Osei Price, who slammed it down — sending the home crowd into a frenzy, but also understandably ticking off third-year Green Bay coach Will Ryan (the son of legendary Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan).

Oakland coach Greg Kampe was quick to walk over and apologize to Ryan. He explained to him that Oakland fans in attendance, including students, get free Buddy's pizza every time Oakland hits 80 points.

"And he said, 'Do I get free pizza?'" Kampe said.

As a matter of fact, yes. In a nice gesture following Oakland's 81-65 win (Green Bay got two technical free throws after the dunk), Kampe had two large pepperoni pizzas and cheese bread delivered to Ryan's staff meeting Tuesday.

By the way, the free Buddy's every time Oakland hits 80 isn't simply a slice. It's a small personal pizza.

"For those students," said Kampe, "that pizza means something."

So, yes, Moore, the Horizon League player of the week after averaging 21 points and 6.5 assists in his return from an ankle injury as Oakland got back into the Horizon League race having also beaten Milwaukee, was plenty aware of the score as the seconds ticked down.

No regrets, in other words.

"Yup," he texted The News. "Got to make the fans happy!"

Slam dunks

∎The Big Ten almost always is among the deepest conferences in men's college basketball, but the women are taking a stand this season. Ten Big Ten women's schools are ranked in the top 60 in the latest NET rankings, tops in the nation. Among those are Michigan, at No. 19, and Michigan State, at No. 31. Michigan State is a particularly interesting story. It lost five straight from Nov. 24 through Dec. 11, but now has won four straight, including an 83-78 home win over then-No. 3 Indiana on Dec. 29. The Spartans handed the Hoosiers their first loss of the season, then followed that up with Monday's 71-64 victory at Northwestern. Next up: At No. 13 Maryland on Saturday.

∎There's quite an intriguing doubleheader on Fox on Saturday, starting with the first of two matchups between rivals Michigan and Michigan State at 2:30 (in East Lansing). That will be followed by the Michigan women hosting No. 16 Iowa and superstar Caitlin Clark at 4:30. Clark, a junior guard with range measured in zip codes, is third in the nation, averaging 27.1 points. Earlier this season, Clark had 45 points against North Carolina State. She's the reason Iowa has drawn the second-, third- and 11th-largerst crowds of the season.

∎In the Division II women's rankings, Grand Valley State checks in at No. 4 following its first loss of the season, a 69-63 stunner at home to Lewis on New Year's Eve. Meanwhile, in Division III, the Hope women are ranked No. 5, the defending national champion suffering its first loss of the season, 76-64 to Trine, on Dec. 17.

∎Here's your weekly update on Detroit Mercy senior guard Antoine Davis: He's now seventh all-time on the scoring list, at 3,103 points. There's a chance he could move into the top with this weekend's two games. He needs 48 points to pass Doug McDermott, and 63 to pass Alphonso Ford.

Games of the week

MEN

∎Western Michigan at Toledo, 6:30 Friday (ESPN+)

∎Oakland at Northern Kentucky, 7 Friday (ESPN+)

∎Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan, 2 Saturday (ESPN3)

∎Michigan at Michigan State, 2:30 Saturday (Fox)

∎Detroit Mercy at Northern Kentucky, 2 Sunday (ESPN+)

WOMEN

∎Michigan State at Maryland, 1 Saturday (BTN+)

∎Eastern Michigan at Bowling Green, 1 Saturday (ESPN+)

∎Oakland at Youngstown State, 2 Saturday (ESPN+)

∎Western Michigan at Ball State, 2 Saturday (ESPN+)

∎Iowa at Michigan, 4:30 Saturday (Fox)

State power rankings

MEN

1. Michigan State (last week: 1), 10-4

2. Michigan (2), 8-5

3. Central Michigan (5), 6-8

4. Detroit Mercy (3), 6-9

5. Oakland (6), 4-11

6. Eastern Michigan (4), 3-11

7. Western Michigan (7), 4-10

WOMEN

1. Michigan (1), 13-2

2. Michigan State (2), 10-5

3. Eastern Michigan (3), 8-3

4. Oakland (4), 6-7

5. Western Michigan (5), 5-6

6. Central Michigan (6), 2-9

7. Detroit Mercy (7), 2-11

