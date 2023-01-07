Friday's state hoops: Jalen Moore rallies Oakland to 64-63 win over Northern Kentucky

Highland Heights, Ky. — Jalen Moore scored six of his 17 points in the final 42 seconds to rally Oakland to a 64-63 victory over Northern Kentucky on Friday night.

Moore hit a 3-pointer to pull Oakland within 63-61. He was fouled on a 3-point attempt with five seconds remaining and sank all three free throws for the win. That included waiting out a timeout by Northern Kentucky before his final foul shot.

Moore had five rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (5-11, 3-2), who have won three straight after an eight-game losing streak. Trey Townsend scored 14 points with seven rebounds. Keaton Hervey added 10 points.

Marques Warrick led the Norse (9-7, 4-1) with 16 points. Trey Robinson had 11 points, while Sam Vinson contributed eight points, nine assists and four steals.

More state hoops

(At) Wright State 90, Detroit Mercy 85: Trey Calvin scored 27 points, freshman Brandon Noel posted his third double-double and Wright State stormed back to beat Detroit Mercy 90-85 on Friday night.

Calvin made 9 of 20 shots and 9 of 10 free throws for the Raiders (9-7, 2-3 Horizon League). Noel finished with 18 points and a career-best 17 rebounds. Amari Davis scored 12.

Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis is currently seventh on the Division I all-time scoring list with 3,130 points after scoring 27 against the Raiders. The senior sank just 9 of 25 shots and missed 8 of 10 from 3-point range. Davis needs 21 points to pass Creighton's Doug McDermott (2010-14) for sixth place. Next up is Alphonso Ford of Mississippi Valley State (1989-93) with 3,165.

Jayden Stone scored 24 points on 10-of-19 shooting for the Titans (6-10, 2-3). He added eight rebounds. T.J. Moss had 15 points and six rebounds. Damezi Anderson pitched in with 12 points and eight boards.

A layup by Davis gave Detroit Mercy a 71-56 lead with 9:42 remaining. Calvin scored eight points, including the final four in a 19-2 run, and the Raiders grabbed a 75-73 lead with 4:33 left. The lead changed hands three times until an Andrew Welage jumper put Wright State on top for good with 2:12 to go.

(At) Toledo 102, Western Michigan 74: JT Shumate scored 23 points, Tyler Cochran added 20 and Toledo rolled to a 102-74 victory over Western Michigan on Friday night.

Shumate had five rebounds for the Rockets (10-5, 1-1 Mid-American Conference). Tyler Cochran hit three 3-points and grabbed six rebounds. Setric Millner Jr. sank four 3-pointers and scored 16.

Titus Wright led the Broncos (4-11, 0-2) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Tray Maddox Jr. added 16 points and four assists, while Javaughn Hannah scored 14.

Toledo took the lead with 13:51 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 42-23 at halftime.