Saturday's state basketball: Iowa women top Michigan in Big Ten showdown

Detroit News staff

Ann Arbor — Caitlin Clark, held to two points for almost 15 minutes, scored 28 and No. 16 Iowa beat No. 14 Michigan 94-85 on Saturday.

The first Big Ten Conference women’s game televised on Fox was a typical offensive showcase between with the Hawkeyes shooting 59.6% with nine 3-pointers and the Wolverines shooting 50.5% with seven 3-pointers. They combined for 38 assists.

Both teams won at home last year, Michigan prevailing 98-90 when Clark had 46 points, and Iowa winning 104-80 with Clark scoring 38.

Supporting Clark for the Hawkeyes (12-4, 4-1) was center Monika Czinano with 19 points and a career-high eight assists. McKenna Warnock had four 3-pointers and 14 points and Kate Martin scored all 10 of her points in the third quarter when Iowa pushed the lead into double figures.

Leigha Brown had 20 points and six assists and Emily Kiser 19 points with seven assists and six rebounds for the Wolverines (13-3, 3-2). Laila Phelia added 16 points and Jordan Hobbs 10.

Clark, Warnock and Gabbie Marshall each had a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter that gave Iowa a double-figure lead. Hobbs answered Marshall to make it 87-80 with a minute to go but Iowa was 5 of 6 from the line in the final minute.

The game drew 10,731 fans, the 10th-largest crowd in Michigan history.

Clark was one of three Hawkeyes with nine points in the first half, her deep, contested 3-pointer in the closing seconds producing a 41-39 lead. Warnock, on three 3-pointers, and Czinano, on 3-of-4 shooting, also had nine.

Martin had a three-point play and a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions in a 10-0 run that gave Iowa a 62-51 lead late in the third quarter.

Iowa is home against Northwestern on Tuesday and Michigan goes to Purdue.

More Saturday women's results

▶(At) No. 13 Maryland 94, Michigan State 85: Diamond Miller scored 25 points to lead five in double figures and No. 13 Maryland used a 17-point third quarter run to open up a tight game on the way to a 94-85 victory over Michigan State on Saturday.

Shyanne Sellers added 19 points and eight rebounds for Maryland (13-3, 4-1 Big Ten). Lavender Briggs scored 15, Faith Masonius 12 and Abby Meyers 11.

Kamaria McDaniel hit an early third quarter 3-pointer to give the Spartans their last lead, 43-42. Maryland held Michigan State scoreless for the next 41/2 minutes and took control with the 17-0 run in which the first eight points came at the free throw line. The Terrapins shot 58% in the third quarter while scoring 30 points to take a 70-51 lead into the fourth.

The Spartans made seven 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, the last make by Matilda Ekh drawing them within 87-79 with 40 seconds remaining. They had to foul four times to send Maryland to the free throw line, where Sellers made one of two. Moira Joiner’s three-point play got the Spartans within 88-82 with 23 seconds left before Maryland closed it out with six free throws in six attempts.

Ekh led Michigan State (10-6, 2-3) with 20 points and Joiner had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists. McDaniel added 11 points. Ekh and Joiner made five 3-pointers each and Michigan State hit 19 of 44 3-pointers for the game.

Eight made 3-pointers in 18 attempts helped the Wolverines keep pace in the first half. Maryland shot 50% in the first half with Miller scoring 12 points and Meyers 11.

The Terrapins have won six straight games in the series. Maryland coach Brenda Frese is 18-3 vs. Michigan State.

▶Ball State 76, (at) Western Michigan 70: Thelma Dis Agustsdottir scored 20 and Anna Clephane 14 for Ball State (12-3, 2-0 Mid-American Conference). Taylor Williams scored 25 and Hannah Spitzley 12 for Western (5-8, 0-2).

(At) Buffalo 70, Central Michigan 63: Re'Shawna Stone scored 24 and Zakiyah Winfield 14 for Buffalo (6-5, 1-1 MAC). Rochelle Norris scored 25 and Karrington Gordon 15 for Central (3-10, 1-1).

Saturday's men's results

▶(At) Wayne State 72, Michigan Tech 65 (OT): Avery Lewis scored 25 and grabbed 12 rebounds, Antonio Marshall scored 18 including five in the overtime and Carmelo Harris scored 14 for Wayne State (5-7, 2-3 GLIAC). Marcus Tomashek scored 17 and Nate Abel forced the OT with a 3-pointer with five seconds left for Michigan Tech (3-11, 1-5).