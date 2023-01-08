'We had to be us': EMU, Emoni Bates shake awful start, rally past rival CMU

Ypsilanti — Through 13 minutes of Saturday's game, Eastern Michigan had scored just six points — a statistical near-impossibility for a team that doesn't have Emoni Bates, to say nothing of one that does.

"I didn't recognize who were in the first half," second-year Eagles head coach Stan Heath said. "It wasn't pretty."

With 6 minutes, 38 seconds left in the first half, Bates, the 18-year-old one-time phenom, grabbed a defensive rebound and raced the length of the court and put up a jumper for EMU's first points in more than six minutes. It was a small step, but the first step, toward an impressive comeback for the Eagles, who turned away rival Central Michigan, 62-56, before 2,531 at the George Gervin Center.

Despite the woeful first half, in which Eastern Michigan saw Central Michigan grab 28 rebounds, the Eagles only trailed, 30-18, at the break. The deficit should've been twice that, both coaches agreed.

But because it wasn't, the door was open enough for Bates and Co. to beat a Central Michigan team coming off impressive wins over Michigan and Miami (Ohio) in the Mid-American Conference opener.

"We gave them hope by not taking advantage of those opportunities," second-year Central Michigan head coach Tony Barbee said, standing outside the Gervin Center, ready to board the bus back to Mt. Pleasant.

"We defended well enough to win that game, but we left so many points on the scoreboard."

Eastern Michigan (4-11, 1-1 MAC) shot just 25.9% in the first half, but 48.1% in the second half, spurred by a monster game from Bates, who finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double since he trabsferred from Memphis over the offseason. Bates also had three steals and two blocks.

BOX SCORE: Eastern Michigan 62, Central Michigan 56

The Eagles got down 14 points early in the second half, then went on an 8-0 run, capped by freshman forward Legend Geeter's layup to make it 32-26.

With 5 minutes, 45 seconds left, Bates drained a 3-pointer — his first since he opened the scoring with one — to tie the score at 50. Then, with 3:29 left, sophomore guard Tyson Acuff grabbed a steal (he had three) and found Bates for an alley-oop layup to make it 54-52, Eastern Michigan's first lead since the game was barely a minute old. A Bates free throw with 2:06 left made it 55-54, then Central Michigan senior guard Brian Taylor went to shoot a pair of free throws, and missed them both. After Acuff missed a 3-pointer, Bates grabbed the rebound and made the putback layup to push the lead to three with 1:20 left, and after CMU committed turnovers on its next two possessions, that was it.

Sophomore guard Noah Farrakhan added eight points for EMU, and Acuff had seven points and two assists.

"Huge, huge," Acuff said of Saturday's win, just EMU's second since the start of December. "It's big. Can't let it be too big, though. Can't get too high on this one win. ... Just stay level-headed, keeping that chip on our shoulder."

Bates, the Ypsilanti native, wasn't made available to media after the game. He hasn't been made available to the media at all this season.

His teammates and coaches are plenty willing to do the talking for him.

"He was impeccable," Acuff said.

"He wanted to win, 'Hey, whatever I gotta do,' " Heath said.

Bates is the MAC's leading scorer at more than 20 points a game, but has had his ups and downs in his return to his hometown. Heath said Saturday was a big step toward his growth, particularly in his patience on offense. He was selective in his shots, and finished 10-for-20, albeit just 2-for-9 on 3-pointers. He walked off the court with his arms raised.

In the end, Central Michigan (6-9, 1-1) didn't have the offensive firepower to match Bates and Co. The Chippewas continue to be without leading scorer Kevin Miller, a sophomore guard, and Saturday they were without second-leading scorer Jesse Zarzuela, a junior guard.

Barbee figured his team missed more than a dozen easy layups; CMU was 5-for-18 on 3-pointers, and Barbee said all 18 attempts were wide open.

"You still have to find a way on the road in conference play if you're going to give yourself a chance to be in the mix by the end of the year," said Barbee, whose team next plays at Northern Illinois on Tuesday night. "And that's one we let slip away."

On Bates, Barbee said: "He's an electric scorer. That's what he does. He's got the ability to break a game open by himself. I thought we did a great job on him in the first half, and then we made a lot of mistakes on him in the second half. And if you make mistakes on a scorer like he is and play him the wrong way, he can beat you."

Taylor led Central Michigan with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while sophomore big man Markus Harding had 15 points and seven rebounds, but also seven turnovers. Freshman guard Reggie Bass, the MAC player of the week following the win over Michigan who is playing the point in Miller's absence, had 11 points to bounce back from an 0-for-11 shooting performance against Miami. But he had six turnovers. The Chippewas had 23, leading to 18 points for the Eagles.

Freshman forward Ola Ajiboye had four blocks for Central Michigan.

Eastern Michigan also got quality minutes from sophomore Jalin Billingsley, who had four steals, and freshman forward Javantae Randall — a team effort that, at least in the first half, looked nothing like Heath's team.

"I keep aging multiple years in these games," said Heath, whose team plays at Western Michigan on Tuesday night. "I told them (at halftime) the game was still in reach. We had to play much better, we had to be us, we can't continue to give away opportunities.

"And we really took it up a notch."

