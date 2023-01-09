Legendary CMU coach Roy Kramer elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Central Michigan's football stadium now is named after two members of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Roy Kramer, who led the Chippewas to a Division II national championship and helped push the school's move into Division I, has been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame as part of a 22-member class announced Monday. The class includes 18 players, including former Southern Cal star and ex-Lion Reggie Bush, and four coaches.

Kramer was head football coach at Central Michigan from 1967-77, compiling a record of 83-32-2, including the 1974 Division II national championship.

He mentored a coach named Herb Deromedi, who became Kramer's successor as head coach at Central Michigan starting in 1978, and who entered the College Football Hall of Fame in 2007. This past season, the university dedicated Kramer/Deromedi Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium.

Kramer, 93, who now lives in his home state of Tennessee, began his coaching career at 25, as an assistant coach at Battle Creek Central High School. He later was head coach at Hudson, Dowagiac, Benton Harbor and East Lansing high schools, winning three state titles, before he joined Central Michigan as an assistant coach in 1965, coaching the freshmen team. The next year, he took over the varsity program at Central Michigan.

Kramer never had a losing season in 11 years coaching Central Michigan, the last three as a member of the Mid-American Conference in Division I-A. Kramer coached a first-team All-American in defensive lineman Rick Newsome, who anchored the 1974 team that went 12-1. Kramer also coached 38 first-team all-conference selections, finishing his career at Central Michigan with a 10-1 season in 1977.

Following the 1977 season, Kramer left Central Michigan to be athletic director at Vanderbilt, and later commissioner of the Southeastern Conference. He created the SEC football championship game, the first of its kind in college football, and played a key role in creating the Bowl Championship Series, the precursor to the current setup as the College Football Playoff. He oversaw SEC expansion and negotiated lucrative television deals for football and men's and women's basketball, and served a stint as chairman of basketball's NCAA Tournament.

Kramer retired as SEC commissioner in 2002, and the league's top male and female athletes each year are presented with the Roy F. Kramer Award.

Kramer was inducted into the Central Michigan Athletics Hall of Fame in 1987, and the Vanderbilt Athletics Hall of Fame in 2008. He also is a member of state Halls of Fame in Tennessee and Alabama.

Kramer grew up in Maryville, Tennessee, and attended Maryville College as a football player and a wrestler. As a senior, he was drafted into the Korean War, delaying his graduation until 1953. He then earned a master's at Michigan in 1954, with a double-major in history and education.

Kramer's successor, Deremodi, 83, a Detroit native and Michigan alum, coached the Central Michigan football team from 1978-93, going 110-55-10 and winning three MAC championships, before he became the school's athletic director in 1993. He retired in 2006.

Other coaches entering the College Football Hall of Fame in 2023 include Monte Carter, Paul Johnson and Mark Richt. The players list is headlined by Bush and Tim Tebow, and includes Eric Berry, Michael Bishop, Dwight Freeney, Robert Gallery, LaMichael James, Derrick Johnson, Bill Kollar, Luke Kuechly, Jeremy Maclin, Terance Mathis, Bryant McKinne, Corey Moore, Michael Stonebreaker, Troy Vincent, Brian Westbrook and DeAngelo Williams.

The National Football Foundation induction ceremony is set for Dec. 5 in Las Vegas.

