State hoops: UM women brace for another huge crowd, as rival MSU comes to town

Last Saturday, a few minutes after tip-off at Crisler Center, there wasn't a parking spot to be had. Not in the main lot, not in the auxiliary lot, not up on the hill, nowhere.

It was quite the sight, but not quite the scene that was inside the building, where 10,731 packed the building to watch the women's basketball team take on then-No. 16 Iowa. It marked the fourth-largest crowd in Michigan women's basketball history, and was one of the largest women's basketball crowds in the nation this season.

Part of that was the opponent and their superstar shooter, Caitlin Clark; Iowa draws as well as just about anybody these days, especially at home, but there's plenty of curiosity on the road, too. Part of that was the promotion — dollar tickets. And part of it, of course, was the continued rise of the Wolverines program under Kim Barnes Arico.

The scene played out before a national-televised audience on Fox, broadcasting its first-ever Big Ten women's basketball game. The game was good enough, a 94-85 win for Iowa. Clark scored 28, Leigha Brown 20 for Michigan.

Now, what will Michigan do for an encore? Up this Saturday is chief rival Michigan State, the teams set to tip off at 2 in their first of two meetings this season. The teams split their series last season. Michigan has won four of the last five. School officials are calling for a Maize Out, and while there are no dollar tickets (they're $6 to $8), a crowd along the lines of what we saw last week against Iowa is expected.

A good game is expected, too, even though Michigan State (10-7, 2-4 Big Ten) is coming off two straight losses. Four games ago, the Spartans beat No. 4 Indiana, handing the Hoosiers their first loss.

Michigan State is coming off a tough 84-80 home loss to Wisconsin.

"You can't worry about your lone," Michigan State head coach Suzy Merchant, trying to get her team back to the NCAA Tournament after missing last season, said after the loss to Wisconsin. "It's your next one. It is disappointing because we shouldn't have put ourselves in this position. I felt we didn't play with the competitive urgency and toughness we needed to play with for four quarters. In this league, everybody is good enough to beat you.

"That is why we play the game. You can't carry it with you. You have to find a way to move past it and get better ... and battle Michigan on the road."

Both Michigan (14-3, 4-2) and Michigan State are different teams than when they met last season, the Wolverines saying goodbye to Naz Hillmon, and the Spartans to Nia Clouden (though she's working as a graduate assistant under Merchant during the WNBA offseason). That's made Michigan State rely on more balance offensively, and eight different players have led the team in scoring this season.

Graduate-student guard Kamaria McDaniel (Inkster) is averaging 14.5 points, sophomore forward Matilda Ekh is averaging 13.2 and senior guard Moira Joiner (Saginaw) is averaging 9.8 off the bench, with 20 and 19 in her last two games. Four other Spartans average at least 7.4 points. Michigan State loves the 3 — its 19 made 3's against Maryland set a program record — and that's particularly the case with Ekh. The Spartans dish out a lot of assists, grab a lot of offensive rebounds and dominate the turnover battle.

A win Saturday, as Michigan State plays its sixth ranked opponent of the season (it's 1-4), would go a long way toward beefing up an NCAA Tournament resume for the Spartans. They missed last year because of a plethora of key injuries (including Joiner, to a concussion). They have managed to stay healthier this season, though they did lose junior guard Gabby Elliott to an ACL injury back in December.

This game kicks off a brutal two-game swing for Michigan State, which travels to Iowa on Wednesday.

Michigan is led by graduate-student forward Emily Kiser (17.4 points per game), sophomore guard Laila Phelia (16.6) and Brown (15.9), the fifth-year point guard who, for all intents and purposes, has made this her team following the departure of an all-time great in Hillmon. She averages nearly six assists a game, has two double-doubles this season (one point-rebound, one point-assist), and has scored at least 20 in three straight games. Only two other players in the country are averaging at least 15 points and five assists and shooting better than 50%.

As a team, Michigan shoots nearly 50% and limits opponents to under 40. Iowa was an outlier, scoring more points against Michigan than the Wolverines had given up all season. Michigan bounced back at Purdue, 80-59, before a nice crowd in West Lafayette — but nothing like Michigan is preparing for against its rival Saturday.

Michigan was 24th in women's attendance last season (Michigan State was 23rd), at 3,755 a game. If last Saturday and this Saturday are any indication — good luck finding parking — that number is on the rise this season.

Broncos buzz

The first step toward a rebuild is getting fans to pay attention, and even better, buy a ticket.

Western Michigan's first step under first-year head coach Dwayne Stephens came Tuesday, when a rowdy crowd of 3,017 to watch the Broncos host Eastern Michigan at University Arena. It was the first game back after break, meaning the students were back on campus. That helped. So did EMU's big draw, Emoni Bates, which was acknowledged by athletic director Dan Bartholomae. Not that he cared why fans were in the building.

He was just happy they were there, after the program had sold just 250 season tickets last season.

"Hopefully we gave all these people a reason to come back," Bartholomae said.

Western Michigan (5-11, 1-2) gave Stephens his first Mid-American Conference victory, 85-79, behind 25 points from senior guard Lamar Norman Jr. (Grand Rapids). Redshirt junior forward Markeese Hastings, Norman's high-school teammate at Godwin Heights, had 14 points and 14 rebounds. Freshman guard Seth Hubbard added 13 points, and senior guard Tray Maddox of Novi (by way of Oakland and Cal State Fullterton) scored 10.

Bates led Eastern Michigan with 23 points, but also had six turnovers. Eastern Michigan had 17 as a team.

"The crowd was unbelievable," said Stephens, who picked up arguably his biggest win of his head-coaching career, after a two-decade-plus run as an assistant under Tom Izzo at Michigan State. "We thank everyone for coming out and supporting us. We got to keep making this place electric so we'll keep ya coming back."

The loss for EMU came after a win over Central Michigan. The Eagles now have played every Division I team except Michigan State, losing to Michigan, Western Michigan and Oakland, and beating Detroit Mercy and Central Michigan. It also beat Division II Wayne State to start the season.

Oakland's found life

Michigan State is the hottest team in the state, with seven wins in a row,.

But don't sleep on Oakland, which has won five straight, after starting the season 2-11. The Golden Grizzlies, under 39th-year head coach Greg Kampe, have won five straight in Horizon League play, after starting 0-2 in Horizon. They're tied for second in the league, behind a 6-1 Milwaukee team that Oakland already has beaten.

It took a while for Oakland's roster to mesh, with some key transfers like junior guard Rocket Watts (Detroit) and graduate-student forward Keaton Hervey. The Golden Grizzlies also battled key injuries earlier in the season.

All's well now, and what you're seeing is the depth of Oakland's roster, where so many different guys can be the hero on any night. Last week, on a tough road trip, senior point guard Jalen Moore (back from an ankle injury) scored nine in the final 90 seconds as Oakland rallied for a big win at Northern Kentucky. The next game, at Wright State, Moore scored 20 and Watts hit a huge late 3-pointer to lift the Golden Grizzlies to their first win at Wright State since 2016, and Oakland's 100th all-time in the Horizon League.

Then, back home Thursday against Robert Morris, sophomore forward Trey Townsend (Oxford) had a career-high 30 points, and junior guard Blake Lampman (Haslett) had 18 points, all on 3-pointers, when he couldn't buy a 3 earlier this season as he battled remnants of a broken arm.

Hervey is averaging 12.4 points and 7.3 rebounds. Watts is averaging 9.1 points after a tough start, and has really embraced Kampe's zone defense. Sophomore forward Chris Conway is coming into his own, scoring in double figures in three straight games recently and giving Oakland another inside presence with his good friend Townsend.

What you're also seeing is confidence. It was shot earlier this season, but it's back now, as Oakland is learning how to win the close games. The last three wins have been by a combined seven points.

Slam dunks

▶ An update on Detroit Mercy graduate senior guard Antoine Davis: He scored 32 in his last game, moving him into the top five all-time in NCAA history with 3,191 points. He moved past Mississippi Valley State's Alphonso Ford, and needs just 59 points to move to No. 2, which is likely his ceiling ("Pistol" Pete Maravich is uncatchable). He also is just eight away from setting the all-time NCAA 3-pointer record. Unfortunately for Davis, who returned to the Titans for a fifth and final year after considering a transfer, Detroit Mercy's season has gone off the rails.

The Titans are 6-12, and losers of four straight and seven of eight because they can't get their full team on the court. Senior forward Gerald Liddell, a double-double machine when he's been able to play, missed last week's road games at Wright State and Northern Kentucky — two crushing losses, including one particularly brutal one in which the Titans opted not to foul the Norse up three in the waning seconds, saw NKU make a 3 and, then win in overtime. Liddell returned for Thursday night's 84-79 home loss to Youngstown State, but then junior guard Jayden Stone and graduate-student guard A.J. Oliver were benched over eligibility issues.

▶ He's had his ups and downs, on and off the court, since returning to Ypsilanti, but Bates has been a must-see presence on the floor for the Eagles, averaging a MAC-best 20.9 points, 3.4 points better than the state's second-best MAC scorer in Norman. Eastern Michigan is garnering the attention of the TV networks, too, with three nationally televised games in a three-week span, starting with Akron on Friday (ESPNU) and Toledo on Jan. 24 (CBS Sports Network). Then, this week, EMU announced the Feb. 4 game against Ball State was being pushed to Feb. 3, because CBS Sports Network picked that one up, too.

▶ Eastern Michigan is hosting a basketball doubleheader Jan. 21, with the women playing Northern Illinois at 1 and the men playing Northern Illinois at 3:30. During the men's game, the school will honor former men's basketball coach Ben Braun, who led the Eagles to three NCAA Tournaments. Braun will be on the ESPN+ broadcast team during the men's game. That day, Eastern Michigan also will honor the Potato Bowl-winning football team.

▶ After a mini surge with wins over Michigan and Miami (Ohio), the Central Michigan men have dropped two straight, at Eastern Michigan and at Northern Illinois. The Chippewas continue to be without leading scorer Kevin Miller, a sophomore guard who has missed the last 12 games, with no return date in site. Now, recently, they're without second-leading scorer Jesse Zarzuela, a junior guard. He's missed the last two games.

Games of the week

MEN

∎Youngstown State at Oakland, 3 Saturday (ESPN+)

∎Purdue at Michigan State, 2:30 Monday (Fox)

∎Kent State at Eastern Michigan, 7 Tuesday (ESPN+)

∎Akron at Central Michigan, 7 Tuesday (ESPN+)

∎Western Michigan at Ball State, 7 Tuesday (ESPN+)

∎Michigan at Maryland, 7 Thursday (ESPN2)

WOMEN

∎Western Michigan at Central Michigan, 1 Saturday (ESPN+)

∎Michigan State at Michigan, 2 Saturday (BTN+)

∎Iowa at Michigan State, 7 Wednesday (BTN+)

∎Oakland at Detroit Mercy, 7 Wednesday (ESPN+)

∎Eastern Michigan at Kent State, 7 Wednesday (ESPN+)

State power rankings

MEN

1. Michigan State (last week: 1), 12-4

2. Michigan (2), 9-7

3. Oakland (5), 7-11

4. Eastern Michigan (6), 4-12

5. Central Michigan (3), 6-10

6. Western Michigan (7), 5-11

7. Detroit Mercy (4), 6-12

WOMEN

1. Michigan (1), 14-3

2. Michigan State (2), 10-7

3. Eastern Michigan (3), 9-5

4. Oakland (4), 7-8

5. Western Michigan (5), 6-8

6. Central Michigan (6), 3-11

7. Detroit Mercy (7), 3-12

