Thursday's state basketball: Townsend's 30 lead Oakland past Robert Morris 69-65

Associated Press and The Detroit News Staff

Auburn Hills, Mich. — Trey Townsend's 30 points led Oakland over Robert Morris 69-65 on Thursday night.

Townsend added seven rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (7-11, 5-2 Horizon League). Blake Lampman scored 18 points and added four steals. Jalen Moore shot 2 of 3 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with eight points.

The Colonials (8-10, 3-4) were led by Kahliel Spear, who recorded 21 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Robert Morris also got 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Enoch Cheeks. Michael Green III also had nine points and seven assists.

Youngstown State 84, (at) Detroit Mercy 79: Brandon Rush scored 19 points to help Youngstown State defeat Detroit Mercy 84-79 on Thursday night.

In the loss, Antoine Davis scored 32 points to move into fifth place in NCAA history with 3,191 career points, passing Mississippi Valley State's Alphonso Ford (1990-93). Lionel Simmons is fourth at 3,216.

Rush shot 7 for 10, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Penguins (13-5, 5-2 Horizon League). Adrian Nelson scored 16 points and added three steals. Malek Green shot 5 of 9 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Davis reached 30-plus points for the fourth time this season and 30th in his career. Gerald Liddell added 24 points, six rebounds and two steals for Detroit Mercy (6-12, 2-5). In addition, Isaiah Jones finished with eight points and eight rebounds.