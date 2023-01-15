Grand Valley State football coach Matt Mitchell steps down, joins Wisconsin staff

Matt Mitchell, Grand Valley State's head football coach for 13 years who racked up the second-most wins in program history behind only Brian Kelly, announced Sunday night that he is stepping down.

Mitchell, in a press release, said he was pursuing other coaching opportunities. A Grand Valley State spokesman confirmed he is going to Wisconsin to be special-teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach.

Mitchell didn't immediately return a phone call from The Detroit News.

"I am so thankful to have been a part of the Grand Valley State football program and Grand Valley State University," Mitchell said in a statement sent out by the university. "Grand Valley State is a special place, and I built so many wonderful relationships with our players, current and former, our coaching staff, the athletics administration, the football alumni, and within the University.

"It was an honor to recruit and lead the young men that put so much time and effort into the culture that is Grand Valley State football."

Mitchell finished his Grand Valley State tenure with a 117-31 record, his win total just one shy of the program's leader, Kelly, who eventually went to Notre Dame and now is at LSU. Mitchell's record was compiled over 12 seasons, as there was no season during the COVID-19 year of 2020.

Mitchell led Grand Valley State to seven Division II playoff appearances, reaching the national semifinals twice. This year's team ascended to No. 1 in the nation, before falling to eventual repeat national champion and chief rival Ferris State in the postseason.

The Lakers were undefeated during the regular season, winning his third Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship.

Before his tenure as a head coach, Mitchell was an assistant with the Lakers for six seasons. He was part of two national-championship teams as an assistant coach.

"We deeply appreciate the leadership Matt Mitchell has provided over the last 13 years as the head coach of our football program," Grand Valley State athletic director Keri Becker said in a statement. "He developed relationships that will last a lifetime and implemented a strong culture of brotherhood and mentorship that gave our student-athletes the best chance for success on and off the field. He assisted our players in succeeding not only on the playing field, but also in life."

Mitchell leaves Grand Valley State amid a pretty public push by the university to eventually move up to Division I.

Grand Valley State said it will immediately begin a national search for the program's eighth head coach.

