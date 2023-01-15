Saturday's state college basketball: Zarzuela lifts CMU over Buffalo in OT

Detroit News staff

Mount Pleasant, Mich. – Jesse Zarzuela’s 29 points helped Central Michigan defeat Buffalo 87-78 in overtime on Saturday night.

Zarzuela was 8-of-16 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 10 for 12 from the line for the Chippewas (7-10, 2-2 Mid-American Conference). Reggie Bass scored 21 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from distance, and 10 for 13 from the line, and added six rebounds and six assists. Brian Taylor recorded 14 points and shot 5 for 16, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc.

The Bulls (8-9, 2-2) were led by Curtis Jones, who recorded 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Buffalo also got 16 points, four assists and two steals from Zid Powell. Jonnivius Smith also recorded 13 points and six rebounds.

Carrington McCaskill scored inside in the closing seconds of regulation to make it 70-all and force overtime, Bass hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring in the extra period and Central Michigan led the rest of the way.

More men's results

▶(At) Western Michigan 108, Bowling Green 92: Javaughn Hannah scored 24 points, and added six rebounds for the Broncos (6-11, 2-2 Mid-American Conference). Lamar Norman Jr. added 22 points while going 9 of 16 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and he had eight assists. Seth Hubbard finished 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 15 points.

Leon Ayers III finished with 21 points, eight assists and two blocks for the Falcons (8-9, 2-2). Rashaun Agee added 19 points and eight rebounds for Bowling Green. Samari Curtis also put up 19 points.

▶Youngstown State 85, (at) Oakland 69: Brandon Rush scored 30, and shot 11 for 16, including 7 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Penguins (14-5, 6-2 Horizon League). Malek Green added 20 points while going 8 of 13 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Bryce McBride was 7 of 11 shooting (5 for 6 from distance) to finish with 19 points, while adding six assists.

The Golden Grizzlies (7-12, 5-3) were led by Jalen Moore, who posted 20 points, seven assists and three steals. Rocket Watts added 13 points for Oakland. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Golden Grizzlies.

Wayne State 80, (at) Davenport 66: Antonio Marshall scored 36, Avery Lewis 16 and Cortez Jackson 13 for Wayne State (7-7, 4-3 GLIAC).

Women's results

▶Western Michigan 71, (at) Central Michigan 60: Lauren Ross scored 20, Hannah Spitzley 17 and Taylor Williams 14 for Western (7-8, 2-2 MAC). Bridget Utberg scored 21 and Taylor Anderson 15 for Central (3-12, 1-3).

▶(At) Buffalo 79, Eastern Michigan 58: Zakiyah Winfield scored 21 and Re'Shawna Stone and Jazmine Young each scored 20 for Buffalo (8-5, 3-1 MAC). Ce'Nara Skanes scored 11 and Zaniya Nelson 10 for Eastern (9-6, 1-3).

▶(At) Davenport 75, Wayne State 65 (OT): Mary Liedel scored 17 and Lillee Gustafson 15 for Davenport (7-10, 1-6 GLIAC). Rebecca Fugate scored 15 and Shea Tripp 13 for Wayne State (8-7, 1-6).

More scores

Calvin 64, Adrian 59

Ferris St. 93, Wis.-Parkside 71

Grand Valley St. 66, Saginaw Valley St. 62

Hillsdale 67, Ohio Dominican 52

Hope 91, Albion 67

Lake Superior St. 65, Purdue-Northwest 63

N. Michigan 90, Michigan Tech 65

Olivet 66, Alma 54

Trine 77, Kalamazoo 73